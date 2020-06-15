14560 Daffodil DR

Amenities

Available April-October 2020! ENJOY THE RESORT STYLE PET FRIENDLY AMENITIES in this Fully equipped, beautiful light and bright, 2nd floor, End Unit 2 Bed/2 Bath + balcony with Lake views & a close private covered parking space. This is a newer Florida condo featuring a split floor plan, vaulted ceilings & almost 1300 Sq Ft of living area with an eat-in kitchen, & full size dining as well as full size laundry and W&D. The community of Parker Lakes has a large resort style pool/spa, separate lap pools, clubhouse, fitness room, tennis, kids play zone, BBQ areas, pickle ball & basketball & designated fishing lakes! Very close to Sanibel & Captiva Islands, Ft. Myers Beach, shopping, restaurants, entertainment as well as the 279 acres Lakes Community park. EVERYTHING you need is available including: Games, bicycles, beach chairs, fishing poles and more! • FREE WiFi / Internet • FREE Cable-TV • FREE Parking for your car(s) * Pets ARE allowed * SPECIAL NOTE: UNDER 30 DAY RENTALS: You can stay for less time but must rent the entire month. Ie: $1,800 minimum in OFF season, prices increase during HIGH season, please ask for more details. SORRY, NO ANNUAL RENTALS