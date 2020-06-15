All apartments in Cypress Lake
14560 Daffodil DR
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

14560 Daffodil DR

14560 Daffodil Drive · (239) 560-5363
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14560 Daffodil Drive, Cypress Lake, FL 33919

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 908 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
cable included
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Available April-October 2020! ENJOY THE RESORT STYLE PET FRIENDLY AMENITIES in this Fully equipped, beautiful light and bright, 2nd floor, End Unit 2 Bed/2 Bath + balcony with Lake views & a close private covered parking space. This is a newer Florida condo featuring a split floor plan, vaulted ceilings & almost 1300 Sq Ft of living area with an eat-in kitchen, & full size dining as well as full size laundry and W&D. The community of Parker Lakes has a large resort style pool/spa, separate lap pools, clubhouse, fitness room, tennis, kids play zone, BBQ areas, pickle ball & basketball & designated fishing lakes! Very close to Sanibel & Captiva Islands, Ft. Myers Beach, shopping, restaurants, entertainment as well as the 279 acres Lakes Community park. EVERYTHING you need is available including: Games, bicycles, beach chairs, fishing poles and more! • FREE WiFi / Internet • FREE Cable-TV • FREE Parking for your car(s) * Pets ARE allowed * SPECIAL NOTE: UNDER 30 DAY RENTALS: You can stay for less time but must rent the entire month. Ie: $1,800 minimum in OFF season, prices increase during HIGH season, please ask for more details. SORRY, NO ANNUAL RENTALS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14560 Daffodil DR have any available units?
14560 Daffodil DR has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14560 Daffodil DR have?
Some of 14560 Daffodil DR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14560 Daffodil DR currently offering any rent specials?
14560 Daffodil DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14560 Daffodil DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 14560 Daffodil DR is pet friendly.
Does 14560 Daffodil DR offer parking?
Yes, 14560 Daffodil DR does offer parking.
Does 14560 Daffodil DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14560 Daffodil DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14560 Daffodil DR have a pool?
Yes, 14560 Daffodil DR has a pool.
Does 14560 Daffodil DR have accessible units?
No, 14560 Daffodil DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14560 Daffodil DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 14560 Daffodil DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14560 Daffodil DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 14560 Daffodil DR does not have units with air conditioning.
