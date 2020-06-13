Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 AM

103 Apartments for rent in Cypress Lake, FL with balcony

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
4 Units Available
Heronwood Apartments
13809 Heronwood Lane, Cypress Lake, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$953
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Heronwood Apartments is the perfect apartment community for you; we strive to give you all the comforts of home, at an affordable price. Our apartment community is loaded with amenities to make your life easier.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
8281 Village Edge CIR
8281 Village Edge Circle, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
This 3bed/2.5ba townhouse with 1 car garage in the gated Lakewood Village, features vaulted ceiling, open floor plan, tons of closet space, indoor laundry and large screened patio over looking the SW community lake views.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
13751 Julias WAY
13751 Julias Way, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1347 sqft
This 2/2 with den and detached 1 car garage sits in a newer development right off of McGregor but far enough back you do not hear any traffic.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
6798 Overlook DR
6798 Overlook Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
4-2-2 Single Family Home. 3 lot site with over 2400 sq ft that was completely renovated. Beautiful Southwestern views overlooking the pond & located on the 3rd hole of Cypress Lake Country Club Golf Course in your own own backyard.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
14511 Daffodil DR
14511 Daffodil Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
NEW 2020 RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR THIS SUMMER-DEC 2020! ENJOY RESORT STYLE PET FRIENDLY AMENITIES in this fully equipped, beautiful light & bright, 2nd floor, 2 Bed/2 Bath + balcony with private wooded landscaped views & a private covered parking space.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
14560 Daffodil DR
14560 Daffodil Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available April-October 2020! ENJOY THE RESORT STYLE PET FRIENDLY AMENITIES in this Fully equipped, beautiful light and bright, 2nd floor, End Unit 2 Bed/2 Bath + balcony with Lake views & a close private covered parking space.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13391 Fox Chapel Ct
13391 Fox Chapel Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
South Fort Myers Condo - Property Id: 252484 Close to shopping including Publix and Bell Tower. Recently remodeled, new flooring, washer/dryer, and large screened patio. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Quiet neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
18 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:56am
$
20 Units Available
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
857 sqft
Loft-style luxury apartments in the heart of Fort Myers. Community has 24-hour gym, jogging trails on the lake and a resort-style swimming pool. Perfect location close to I-75 and nearby shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
3 Units Available
Pine Meadows I Apartments
15025 Pine Meadows Drive, Villas, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$942
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pine Meadows invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Pine Meadows provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Fort Myers.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
McGregor
1 Unit Available
621 Astarias CIR
621 Astarias Circle, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,888sq.ft., single family home located in the Las Palmas neighborhood, just off of McGregor Blvd.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3260 Royal Canadian TRCE
3260 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTHS of May 1,2020 - April 30, 2021. Can be rented for shorter periods of 2 or more months. Great location close to the beaches off of College Parkway between 41 & Summerlin Rd. This two bedroom 1.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
7851 Lake Sawgrass LOOP
7851 Lake Sawgrass Loop, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Fabulous Community in one of the best locations in South Ft. Myers. This beautiful townhouse with master bedroom on the first floor is ready for you. Big walk-in closet in the master bedroom.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
14380 Riva Del Lago DR
14380 Riva Del Lago Dr, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1612 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nicely furnished three bedroom, three bath high-rise condominium with a sweeping view over 300-acre Lakes Park available for short term and seasonal rental. Ideal short term home for seasonal visitors and executives.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
McGregor
1 Unit Available
119 Placid DR
119 Placid Drive, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
This furnished home is Florida living at it's best. Located on a quiet street on a deep water canal, which is centrally located just 6 miles from Sanibel or Fort Myers Beach.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
14001 Lake Mahogany BLVD
14001 Lake Mahogany Boulevard, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
Great South Ft. Myers location. Close to many amenities, beach, shopping, dining and list goes on. This Coach home is located in a gated community that offers, community swimming pools, club house, exercise room, tennis courts and more.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
8251 Pathfinder LOOP
8251 Pathfinder Loop, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This lovely end unit with two bedrooms + den is offered completely furnished. Nine foot ceilings, crown molding & over 1,300 sq ft of living space with loads of natural light. The two bedrooms are on opposite sides of the unit for added privacy.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
7128 Almendro TER
7128 Alamandro Terrace, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Rare find in a quiet community! A great 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse conveniently located near FSW & Barbara B Mann, near College Pkwy between US 41 and Summerlin Rd. Private courtyard features partial screened lanai and open patio.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
McGregor
1 Unit Available
4140 Steamboat BEND E
4140 Steamboat Bend East, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
RATES VARY BY MONTH, PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS. Rental available for Jan-April 2019. Owners have recently put in band new furniture. Condo offers under the building parking a huge plus and convenience.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
McGregor
1 Unit Available
5260 S Landings DR
5260 South Landings Drive, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Totally updated condo ready to move right in. Tile floors, updated kitchen with granite and kit cabinets, new stainless appliances including wine fridge. Huge terrace, large walk in closets makes this a great find.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
16243 Via Solera CIR
16243 Via Solera Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful former model with custom window treatments, upscale designer floor tile, large rooms, huge closets, pantry, breakfast bar, and more.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
McGregor
1 Unit Available
9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1
9025 Colby Drive, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1092 sqft
This 3rd floor unit at The Enclave at College Pointe is a must see!! Its been upgraded featuring all major appliances, including a washer and dryer, tile and new vinyl wood flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings within each room, large walk in shower

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
14811 Reflection Key CIR
14811 Reflection Key Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1504 sqft
Stunning Unit just near the Causeway to both Fort Myers Beaches and Sanibel Island. RENTAL ONLY! Available NOW! Max 6 Months Lease, Paid in Advance. NO PETS PLEASE! Association will not allow Tenants to have Pets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cypress Lake, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cypress Lake renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

