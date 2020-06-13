Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 PM

110 Apartments for rent in Cypress Lake, FL with garage

Cypress Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 23

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
13651 Julias WAY
13651 Julias Way, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complete fully furnished apartment for Rent anually. Live the tropical paradise resort lifestyle in the desirable gated community of Palmetto Cove, 2 bedroom 2 bath with full 1 car garage condo on the second floor is available for you.

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
15229 Cricket LN
15229 Cricket Lane, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Start your next chapter in this three bed, two bath, two car garage home at The Meadow in Parker Lakes. Enjoy the lake views from the master bedroom, kitchen or family room. This home also offers french doors, vaulted ceilings, eat in kitchen.

1 of 18

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
8281 Village Edge CIR
8281 Village Edge Circle, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
This 3bed/2.5ba townhouse with 1 car garage in the gated Lakewood Village, features vaulted ceiling, open floor plan, tons of closet space, indoor laundry and large screened patio over looking the SW community lake views.

1 of 31

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
6798 Overlook DR
6798 Overlook Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
4-2-2 Single Family Home. 3 lot site with over 2400 sq ft that was completely renovated. Beautiful Southwestern views overlooking the pond & located on the 3rd hole of Cypress Lake Country Club Golf Course in your own own backyard.

1 of 32

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
13751 Julias WAY
13751 Julias Way, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1347 sqft
This 2/2 with den and detached 1 car garage sits in a newer development right off of McGregor but far enough back you do not hear any traffic.

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
13147 Inglenook CT
13147 Inglenook Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available Now! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Compass Pointe. Clean and quaint condo is now available for lease. It is close to McGregor Blvd and a short distance to the beaches, downtown Cape Coral and Fort Myers.

1 of 21

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1169 S Town and River DR
1169 South Town and River Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Brand new home available NOW for annual rental! Loaded with upgrades! This home offers a fabulous pool with spa in the backyard! 2 bedrooms plus a den, 2 full bathrooms and 2 car attached garage.

1 of 24

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
13720 Julias Way
13720 Julias Way, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1347 sqft
Beautiful NEW Unit at Palmetto Cove Gated Community. TWO BEDROOMS AND A DEN(2.5/2 )with Garage. Location is the best with access to Beach's, Shopping, Restaurants and much more. Unit Overlooks the lake with Western Exposure.
Results within 1 mile of Cypress Lake
Verified

1 of 44

18 Units Available
18 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.

1 of 27

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
9059 Spring Mountain WAY
9059 Spring Mountain Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Turnkey 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in beautiful Laguna Lakes Community. Beautifully and comfortablly updagted. Two car garage with lake view. Laguna Lakes has great ammenities and located near the beautiful beaches of SW FL.

1 of 29

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7650 Gladiolus DR
7650 Gladiolus Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,399
Amavida- A Love of Life.

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
McGregor
1 Unit Available
621 Astarias CIR
621 Astarias Circle, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,888sq.ft., single family home located in the Las Palmas neighborhood, just off of McGregor Blvd.

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3260 Royal Canadian TRCE
3260 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTHS of May 1,2020 - April 30, 2021. Can be rented for shorter periods of 2 or more months. Great location close to the beaches off of College Parkway between 41 & Summerlin Rd. This two bedroom 1.

1 of 35

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
14380 Riva Del Lago DR
14380 Riva Del Lago Dr, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1612 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nicely furnished three bedroom, three bath high-rise condominium with a sweeping view over 300-acre Lakes Park available for short term and seasonal rental. Ideal short term home for seasonal visitors and executives.

1 of 22

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
9911 Las Casas DR
9911 Las Casas Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Newly updated 2-2BA home with 2 car garage is conveniently located in a quiet gated community just minutes to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel. Shopping, library and hospital are nearby.

1 of 25

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3265 Royal Canadian TRCE
3265 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Awesome Gated community with 2 pools, tennis courts and Shuffle board, This updated 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath and one car garage is fully furnished with everything included pots, pans and Linens, etc....

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
16011 Via Solera CIR
16011 Via Solera Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
AVAILABLE 4/17/2020!! thIS 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
14931 Reflection Key CIR
14931 Reflection Key Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Very well run gated community. 1st floor 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. Very private location, backs up to Lakes Park, yet close to everything in South Ft. Myers. Great floor plan. Backs up to Lakes Park.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
15489 Laguna Hills DR
15489 Laguna Hills Drive, Lee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Live in Luxury with this Mediterranean style Lake Front Estate located in the Prestigious Gated Community of Laguna Lakes. Very close to Shopping and Beaches. This 2 story Home features Spectacular Views of the large Screened Pool Area & Lake.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
McGregor
1 Unit Available
5652 Eichen CIR E
5652 Eichen Circle, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
BEAUTIFUL HOME, SUPER CLEAN READY FOR OCCUPANCY off Historical McGregor boulevard. EXCELLENT LOCATION Close to beaches, Sanibel. Cape Coral,Schools , Shopping, Theatres, Hospitals. 117 X 100 lot size per property appraiser's office.

1 of 23

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
16243 Via Solera CIR
16243 Via Solera Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful former model with custom window treatments, upscale designer floor tile, large rooms, huge closets, pantry, breakfast bar, and more.

1 of 23

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
16066 Via Solera CIR
16066 Via Solera Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come experience Florida living at its best at Sail Harbour in Sunny Southwest Florida! Sail Harbour townhomes offers that lush tropical Key West style in the heart of South Fort Myers. This spacious 2 bedroom 2.

1 of 34

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7856 Lake Sawgrass LOOP
7856 Lake Sawgrass Loop, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Unfurnished Reflection Lakes rental. Available immediately! No pets allowed. 3 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms / 1 car garage. All solid surface flooring, and well appointed. Reflection Lakes is a great place to live.

1 of 26

1 Unit Available
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
5469 Beaujolais Lane
5469 Beaujolaise Lane, Whiskey Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2540 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1299823 Gorgeous 4/2.5/3 pool home located on a canal in Whiskey Creek. This home has over 2500 sq.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cypress Lake, FL

Cypress Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

