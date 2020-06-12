/
3 bedroom apartments
233 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cypress Lake, FL
Bay Harbor
9601 Bay Harbor Cir, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1411 sqft
Bay Harbor's waterfront apartment homes, in Fort Myers, FL, combine the luxury of a private home with the convenience of a private resort. Our professional management team's first concern is your satisfaction.
6798 Overlook DR
6798 Overlook Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
4-2-2 Single Family Home. 3 lot site with over 2400 sq ft that was completely renovated. Beautiful Southwestern views overlooking the pond & located on the 3rd hole of Cypress Lake Country Club Golf Course in your own own backyard.
1174 Lake Mcgregor Dr
1174 Lake McGregor Dr, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1325 sqft
BRAND NEW - WATER FRONT DUPLEX!! - Property Id: 294588 Beautiful new construction duplex with water view! Enjoy the best upgrades offered- Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances ,front load washer & dryer, High ceilings, Grey tile floor,
6979 Winkler Road, 336
6979 Winkler Road, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1429 sqft
The Cypress - Furnished condo two bedrooms plus a den, overlooking the water. Situated conveniently between downtown Fort Myers and the Beach, this well maintained condo is the perfect home away from home.
8082 Summerfield ST
8082 Summerfield Street, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Gorgeous and spacious 3 bedroom townhome close to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Causeway. Come home relax on your private lanai with the calm lake view. Walk a block to Lakes Park or bike and enjoy all the amenities of the Park.
15229 Cricket LN
15229 Cricket Lane, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Start your next chapter in this three bed, two bath, two car garage home at The Meadow in Parker Lakes. Enjoy the lake views from the master bedroom, kitchen or family room. This home also offers french doors, vaulted ceilings, eat in kitchen.
1429 S Larkwood SQ
1429 South Larkwood Square, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
New paint and new floors being installed. Will be ready June 15th maybe sooner.
8281 Village Edge CIR
8281 Village Edge Circle, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
This 3bed/2.5ba townhouse with 1 car garage in the gated Lakewood Village, features vaulted ceiling, open floor plan, tons of closet space, indoor laundry and large screened patio over looking the SW community lake views.
15267 Cricket LN
15267 Cricket Lane, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Newly updated, fully furnished home in the highly desirable Parker Lakes development! This 3 bedroom / 2 bath home has just finished renovations and is waiting for you.
14901 Park Lake DR
14901 Park Lake Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Model perfect Penthouse, available for seasonal or annual rental. A corner/end unit with a peaceful view of a lake and a 23' x 8' foot lanai to enjoy the Florida winter weather.
14705 Summer Rose WAY
14705 Summer Rose Way, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautiful Berkley model town home, only lived in two years. Upgraded with ceiling fans, lighting, tile back splash.
13661 Julias WAY
13661 Julias Way, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Live the tropical paradise resort lifestyle in the desirable gated community of Palmetto Cove! This modern home at Palmetto Cove has an open airy floorplan offering 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and featuring a carport and plenty of guest parking.
1180 Lake Mcgregor DR
1180 Lake McGregor Dr, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Wonderful attached Vila BRAND NEW! Tile flooring throughout and wonderful Furnishings. Enjoy a great view of the lake and super close to Fort Myers and Sanibel Beach.
15022 Balmoral LOOP
15022 Balmoral Loop, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
TURNKEY-FURNISHED rental AVAILABLE JUNE, JULY, AUGUST, SEPTEMBER 2019.
6158 Principia DR
6158 Principia Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Rare 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Villa for Rent!! Light and Bright! Very Conveniently located in the heart of South Ft.
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
McGregor
621 Astarias CIR
621 Astarias Circle, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,888sq.ft., single family home located in the Las Palmas neighborhood, just off of McGregor Blvd.
Whiskey Creek
5469 Beaujolais Lane
5469 Beaujolaise Lane, Whiskey Creek, FL
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1299823 Gorgeous 4/2.5/3 pool home located on a canal in Whiskey Creek. This home has over 2500 sq.
14300 Riva Del Lago Drive Unit 603
14300 Riva Del Lago Dr, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1696 sqft
Gorgeous 6th floor 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo - Riva Del Lago is Conveniently located in the Heart of South Fort Myers. Close to shopping, restaurants, only 15 minutes away from airport and beaches.
7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, 4413
7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
Reflection Lakes - 3/2.5 FURNISHED TOWNHOME AT REFLECTION LAKES! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse has spacious rooms, 12-foot ceilings and is fully furnished. A first floor master bedroom and bath plus 2 additional bedrooms and bath upstairs.
15100 Milagrosa DR
15100 Milagrosa Drive, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Escape to Paradise! Application in progress for this unit - for 12//1/19- 6/4/20. Located in the highly desirable gated community Laguna Lakes this first floor Carriage home has just what you have been looking for! 3 Large bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms.
9059 Spring Mountain WAY
9059 Spring Mountain Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Turnkey 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in beautiful Laguna Lakes Community. Beautifully and comfortablly updagted. Two car garage with lake view. Laguna Lakes has great ammenities and located near the beautiful beaches of SW FL.
15201 Cortona WAY
15201 Cortona Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Fantastic brand new seasonal rental in Venetian Pointe. This three bedroom 3 bath home with is ready for you to enjoy your Florida Vacation.
7851 Lake Sawgrass LOOP
7851 Lake Sawgrass Loop, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Fabulous Community in one of the best locations in South Ft. Myers. This beautiful townhouse with master bedroom on the first floor is ready for you. Big walk-in closet in the master bedroom.
