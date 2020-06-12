/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:29 PM
136 Furnished Apartments for rent in Cypress Lake, FL
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6979 Winkler Road, 336
6979 Winkler Road, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1429 sqft
The Cypress - Furnished condo two bedrooms plus a den, overlooking the water. Situated conveniently between downtown Fort Myers and the Beach, this well maintained condo is the perfect home away from home.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13651 Julias WAY
13651 Julias Way, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complete fully furnished apartment for Rent anually. Live the tropical paradise resort lifestyle in the desirable gated community of Palmetto Cove, 2 bedroom 2 bath with full 1 car garage condo on the second floor is available for you.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13647 Mcgregor Village DR
13647 Mcgregor Village Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Tastefully furnished and very well maintained 2 bed / 2 bath rental in quiet McGregor Village. Carport, community pool and more. Overlooks the tennis court and the wooded property.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14500 Summerlin Trace CT
14500 Summerlin Trace Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Turnkey and ready to go! Bring your furry friend to this top floor condo in a quite centrally located community.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14871 Hole In 1 CIR
14871 Hole in 1 Circle, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - AVAILABLE NOW! Golfview Golf & Racquet now offering a 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with beautiful view of the golf course from your screened in lanai.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14831 Park Lake DR
14831 Park Lake Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,011 sq. ft.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1514 Edgewater CIR
1514 Edgewater Circle, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
FURNISHED, SEASONAL RENTAL. Recently renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo plus sunroom in the Myerlee community.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13134 Feather Sound DR
13134 Feather Sound Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Fully furnished- Gorgeous Condo in Fort Myers -Available seasonally. Just 20 minutes from the airport and the world-class beaches of Sanibel and Fort Myers. Spaciously appointed, this private retreat offers 1-bedroom, plus 1 bath.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14201 Patty Berg DR
14201 Patty Berg Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
LOCATION! Beautiful Furnished 2/2 with Den. 10 min to beaches! This lovely, move in ready Ft Myers condo offers a perfect location. Located in a quiet neighborhood set on the 10th green of Cypress Lake Country Club.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
15267 Cricket LN
15267 Cricket Lane, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Newly updated, fully furnished home in the highly desirable Parker Lakes development! This 3 bedroom / 2 bath home has just finished renovations and is waiting for you.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14511 Daffodil DR
14511 Daffodil Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
NEW 2020 RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR THIS SUMMER-DEC 2020! ENJOY RESORT STYLE PET FRIENDLY AMENITIES in this fully equipped, beautiful light & bright, 2nd floor, 2 Bed/2 Bath + balcony with private wooded landscaped views & a private covered parking space.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6300 S Pointe BLVD
6300 South Pointe Boulevard, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Location, Location, Location! Welcome to South Pointe Villas, a neighborhood of attached villa homes where the grounds are attractive and well-maintained. Up for rent is a TURN-KEY FURNISHED 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom / 1,084 SQFT villa.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
15022 Balmoral LOOP
15022 Balmoral Loop, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
TURNKEY-FURNISHED rental AVAILABLE JUNE, JULY, AUGUST, SEPTEMBER 2019.
Results within 1 mile of Cypress Lake
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612
12610 Equestrian Circle, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
623 sqft
Venetian Palms - Venetian Palms is close to shopping and entertainment and boasts two crystal clear blue swimming pools, a hot tub, exercise gym, volleyball court and more! Turnkey furnished, including TV, linens, kitchen utensils, etc.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, 4413
7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
Reflection Lakes - 3/2.5 FURNISHED TOWNHOME AT REFLECTION LAKES! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse has spacious rooms, 12-foot ceilings and is fully furnished. A first floor master bedroom and bath plus 2 additional bedrooms and bath upstairs.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15178 Parkside Drive, 103
15178 Park Side Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
909 sqft
Parkside - Seasonal Furnished, Turn-Key Condo This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath 1st floor condo won't last long!! The screened lanai is a great place to have your morning coffee.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14951 Reflection Key CIR
14951 Reflection Key Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Looking for a carefree seasonal home away from home during winter? Relocating to sunny Fort Myers and not yet sure where to stay? Make the serene Reflection Key community your temporary Florida home base! This lushly landscaped community offers a
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
15201 Cortona WAY
15201 Cortona Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Fantastic brand new seasonal rental in Venetian Pointe. This three bedroom 3 bath home with is ready for you to enjoy your Florida Vacation.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14961 Reflection Key CIR
14961 Reflection Key Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
Annual Rental in Fort Myers- Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 bath 1,504 sq ft, 2nd floor condo with a den or bonus room located in Reflection Key, a gated community, neighboring Lakes Park with private entry! Available fully furnished or unfurnished, this
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14794 Calusa Palms DR
14794 Calusa Palms Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom furnished Townhome is available for a short term lease from April 1, to December 31st. Calusa Palms offers a community pool, tennis courts, fitness center, and community clubhouse.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14380 Riva Del Lago DR
14380 Riva Del Lago Dr, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nicely furnished three bedroom, three bath high-rise condominium with a sweeping view over 300-acre Lakes Park available for short term and seasonal rental. Ideal short term home for seasonal visitors and executives.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9911 Las Casas DR
9911 Las Casas Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Newly updated 2-2BA home with 2 car garage is conveniently located in a quiet gated community just minutes to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel. Shopping, library and hospital are nearby.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14593 Abaco Lakes DR
14593 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Live in one of the best communities in South Fort Myers, close to beaches, restaurants, shopping and much more.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7430 Lake Breeze DR
7430 Lake Breeze Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Gorgeous 2 bedroom golf course view condo in the sought after Seven Lakes Community with many amenities. Go golfing, swimming, theater, tennis, pickleball, woodworking shop, crafts, and much more.
