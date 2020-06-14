114 Apartments for rent in Cypress Lake, FL with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Cypress Lake renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:32am
7 Units Available
Bay Harbor
9601 Bay Harbor Cir, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1411 sqft
Bay Harbor's waterfront apartment homes, in Fort Myers, FL, combine the luxury of a private home with the convenience of a private resort. Our professional management team's first concern is your satisfaction.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
13651 Julias WAY
13651 Julias Way, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complete fully furnished apartment for Rent anually. Live the tropical paradise resort lifestyle in the desirable gated community of Palmetto Cove, 2 bedroom 2 bath with full 1 car garage condo on the second floor is available for you.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
14500 Summerlin Trace CT
14500 Summerlin Trace Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Turnkey and ready to go! Bring your furry friend to this top floor condo in a quite centrally located community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
14831 Park Lake DR
14831 Park Lake Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,011 sq. ft.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1500 Popham DR
1500 Popham Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Annual no steps 1st floor condo in great location in Ft Myers Over 55 + community close to everything nice clubhouse, pool, library exercise, pool table, gas grill, and other activities enter into a screened front lanai area and also a screened

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
14901 Park Lake DR
14901 Park Lake Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Model perfect Penthouse. Availble for seasonal, off season, or annual rental. A corner/end unit with a peaceful view of a lake and very largelanai to enjoy the Florida winter weather.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
14560 Daffodil DR
14560 Daffodil Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available April-October 2020! ENJOY THE RESORT STYLE PET FRIENDLY AMENITIES in this Fully equipped, beautiful light and bright, 2nd floor, End Unit 2 Bed/2 Bath + balcony with Lake views & a close private covered parking space.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
14511 Daffodil DR
14511 Daffodil Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
NEW 2020 RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR THIS SUMMER-DEC 2020! ENJOY RESORT STYLE PET FRIENDLY AMENITIES in this fully equipped, beautiful light & bright, 2nd floor, 2 Bed/2 Bath + balcony with private wooded landscaped views & a private covered parking space.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
13661 Julias WAY
13661 Julias Way, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Live the tropical paradise resort lifestyle in the desirable gated community of Palmetto Cove! This modern home at Palmetto Cove has an open airy floorplan offering 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and featuring a carport and plenty of guest parking.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
14501 Daffodil DR
14501 Daffodil Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
BOOK YOUR TRIP TO PARADISE NOW!!! This unit is ready and waiting for you. The Resort style community offers endless amenities. This lovely upgraded 2nd floor unit offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a den.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
13720 Julias Way
13720 Julias Way, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1347 sqft
Beautiful NEW Unit at Palmetto Cove Gated Community. TWO BEDROOMS AND A DEN(2.5/2 )with Garage. Location is the best with access to Beach's, Shopping, Restaurants and much more. Unit Overlooks the lake with Western Exposure.
Results within 1 mile of Cypress Lake
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
18 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:56am
$
20 Units Available
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
857 sqft
Loft-style luxury apartments in the heart of Fort Myers. Community has 24-hour gym, jogging trails on the lake and a resort-style swimming pool. Perfect location close to I-75 and nearby shops and dining.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1660 Pine Valley DR
1660 Pine Valley Drive, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Last-minute seasonal rental, experience what the sunshine state has to offer! Excellent community with plenty of things to do, golf course included, pools throughout the community, courtyards that face the golf course, the clubhouse includes a

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
15100 Milagrosa DR
15100 Milagrosa Drive, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Escape to Paradise! Application in progress for this unit - for 12//1/19- 6/4/20. Located in the highly desirable gated community Laguna Lakes this first floor Carriage home has just what you have been looking for! 3 Large bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
15030 Sandpiper Preserve BLVD
15030 Sandpiper Preserve Boulevard, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
This beautiful condo is available to rent Tuesday 1/5/2021- Monday 4/5/2021- owners would like 1 - 3 month rental- they are not willing to split months at this time. Absolutely stunning 2nd floor Tortuga Condo.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
14537 Abaco Lakes DR
14537 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
This unit is rented for Season 2020 Available for May 2019-December 2019 short term rental at Off- Season rate. This is a great unit in the popular Lucaya community- right off of McGregor- about 5 miles from the North end of Fort Myers Beach.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
15031 Sandpiper Preserve BLVD
15031 Sandpiper Preserve Boulevard, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Lovely lakefront 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom with den condo in the Awesome Tortuga community. This 1st floor condo has more than 1600 sq ft of living space- Open Concept - Large Great Room.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
7650 Gladiolus DR
7650 Gladiolus Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,399
Amavida- A Love of Life.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
14951 Reflection Key CIR
14951 Reflection Key Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Looking for a carefree seasonal home away from home during winter? Relocating to sunny Fort Myers and not yet sure where to stay? Make the serene Reflection Key community your temporary Florida home base! This lushly landscaped community offers a

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
9169 Red Canyon DR
9169 Red Canyon Drive, Lee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2838 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home in Laguna Lakes. This home has newer carpet, and has been freshly painted! Includes all appliances with washer/dryer.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
14961 Reflection Key CIR
14961 Reflection Key Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
Annual Rental in Fort Myers- Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 bath 1,504 sq ft, 2nd floor condo with a den or bonus room located in Reflection Key, a gated community, neighboring Lakes Park with private entry! Available fully furnished or unfurnished, this

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
14380 Riva Del Lago DR
14380 Riva Del Lago Dr, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1612 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nicely furnished three bedroom, three bath high-rise condominium with a sweeping view over 300-acre Lakes Park available for short term and seasonal rental. Ideal short term home for seasonal visitors and executives.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Cypress Lake, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Cypress Lake renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

