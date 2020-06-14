/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
73 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cypress Lake, FL
Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
7 Units Available
Bay Harbor
9601 Bay Harbor Cir, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
863 sqft
Bay Harbor's waterfront apartment homes, in Fort Myers, FL, combine the luxury of a private home with the convenience of a private resort. Our professional management team's first concern is your satisfaction.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Heronwood Apartments
13809 Heronwood Lane, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$953
576 sqft
Heronwood Apartments is the perfect apartment community for you; we strive to give you all the comforts of home, at an affordable price. Our apartment community is loaded with amenities to make your life easier.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
13134 Feather Sound DR
13134 Feather Sound Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Fully furnished- Gorgeous Condo in Fort Myers -Available seasonally. Just 20 minutes from the airport and the world-class beaches of Sanibel and Fort Myers. Spaciously appointed, this private retreat offers 1-bedroom, plus 1 bath.
Results within 1 mile of Cypress Lake
Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
18 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
812 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
667 sqft
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
Last updated June 12 at 11:56am
20 Units Available
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
647 sqft
Loft-style luxury apartments in the heart of Fort Myers. Community has 24-hour gym, jogging trails on the lake and a resort-style swimming pool. Perfect location close to I-75 and nearby shops and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Pine Meadows I Apartments
15025 Pine Meadows Drive, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$942
576 sqft
Pine Meadows invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Pine Meadows provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Fort Myers.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612
12610 Equestrian Circle, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
623 sqft
Venetian Palms - Venetian Palms is close to shopping and entertainment and boasts two crystal clear blue swimming pools, a hot tub, exercise gym, volleyball court and more! Turnkey furnished, including TV, linens, kitchen utensils, etc.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1660 Pine Valley DR
1660 Pine Valley Drive, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Last-minute seasonal rental, experience what the sunshine state has to offer! Excellent community with plenty of things to do, golf course included, pools throughout the community, courtyards that face the golf course, the clubhouse includes a
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
4240 Steamboat BEND
4240 Steamboat Bend, McGregor, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,600
690 sqft
Property rented for JAN and available FEB and MAR. Drop dead gorgeous large 1 bed, 1 bath, totally updated, washer and dryer, lake and pool view. Eastern exposure, very tastefully decorated and furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Cypress Lake
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
41 Units Available
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
736 sqft
Resort-inspired community of plush 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Myers. Residents enjoy access to a range of amenities, including an outdoor sundeck with grill station and recreation park with nature trails.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
35 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
821 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
898 sqft
Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the
Last updated June 14 at 06:56pm
269 Units Available
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
858 sqft
This is your invitation to convenient, comfortable living in Fort Myers, Florida.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
11 Units Available
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
625 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
43 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
816 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
Last updated June 14 at 07:06pm
3 Units Available
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
880 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
590 sqft
Breezy lakefront apartments with hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community has hot tub, volleyball court, and dog park. 24-hour maintenance available. Just blocks from Caloosahatchee River.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
83 Units Available
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
856 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
6 Units Available
The Corals
7310 Penzance Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
900 sqft
The Corals offers a refreshing heated swimming pool, tennis courts and much much more.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Suntree
1 Unit Available
5327 Summerlin Rd. #2701
5327 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
577 sqft
MYSTIC GARDENS- 1 BED/1 BATH - Gated community Mystic Gardens. This condo features a compact kitchen, living room, an open bedroom with full bath and a balcony.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Suntree
1 Unit Available
5319 Summerlin Rd. #1915
5319 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
810 sqft
MYSTIC GARDENS-1 BED/1 BATH FURNISHED - Furnished 1 bed 1 bath condo on the 2nd floor. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5644403)
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Metro Park
1 Unit Available
2915 Winkler Ave Apt 817
2915 Winkler Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$790
662 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL - This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo is located on the 3rd floor and features an open kitchen with breakfast bar, a separate dining area, a balcony with creek view and exterior storage closet.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
1 Unit Available
2366 E Mall DR
2366 East Mall Drive, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
One bedroom one bath condo - CLEAN - READY June 1, 2020 Towers Condo community in central Ft Myers. condo . Beautiful, heated swimming pool located in the tropically landscaped courtyard. Outdoor shower, grills, clubhouse.
