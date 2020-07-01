Apartment List
69 Apartments for rent in Cypress Lake, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cypress Lake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and swe...

1 Unit Available
13147 Hampshire Court
13147 Hampshire Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1334 sqft
Furnished 2BR, 2BA Villa short term avail. - Property Id: 310570 Short term- lease available. 3 month min. This beautiful, newly renovated two bedroom, two bathroom Villa home is just off McGregor Blvd.

1 Unit Available
14500 Summerlin Trace CT
14500 Summerlin Trace Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Turnkey and ready to go! Bring your furry friend to this top floor condo in a quite centrally located community.
22 Units Available
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
857 sqft
Loft-style luxury apartments in the heart of Fort Myers. Community has 24-hour gym, jogging trails on the lake and a resort-style swimming pool. Perfect location close to I-75 and nearby shops and dining.
4 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,142
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.

1 Unit Available
9290 Belleza Way
9290 Belleza Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1652 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Laguna Lakes - This stunning 3 bedroom 2 bathroom pool home, located in Laguna Lakes is available for off season (now through December 31st, 2020). The whole home is beautifully furnished, with upgrades galore.

1 Unit Available
15116 Pine Meadows Drive-07
15116 Pine Meadows Dr, Lee County, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
550 sqft
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 Bathroom. WATER INCLUDED IN RENT! New Wood and Tile Floors. Close to Shopping, Public Transportation, Restaurants. AC. Laundry room on site. Quiet, friendly and safe neighborhood. Parking spots.

1 Unit Available
15106 Pine Meadows Drive-08
15106 Pine Meadows Dr, Lee County, FL
1 Bedroom
$940
550 sqft
MORE PICTURES TO COME SOON! ....Cozy Affordable 1 bedroom unit with Water, Sewer and Trash Included. South Fort Myers Location. Quiet neighborhood. Laundry Facility on-site. This unit has wood like floors. No Carpet. Washer and Dryer Hookup in unit.

1 Unit Available
McGregor
119 Placid DR
119 Placid Drive, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
This furnished home is Florida living at it's best. Located on a quiet street on a deep water canal, which is centrally located just 6 miles from Sanibel or Fort Myers Beach.

1 Unit Available
3308 Royal Canadian TRCE
3308 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
This Beautiful 1st floor furnished Villa located in a Gated Community in South Forth Myers. This 2 bedroom 1 bath has a large (11x20) Screened Lanai with Vinyl Windows Steps from the Pool & Great for Entertaining.

1 Unit Available
7128 Almendro TER
7128 Alamandro Terrace, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Rare find in a quiet community! A great 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse conveniently located near FSW & Barbara B Mann, near College Pkwy between US 41 and Summerlin Rd. Private courtyard features partial screened lanai and open patio.

1 Unit Available
McGregor
4586 Trawler CT
4586 Trawler Court, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
One of a kind! This updated totally renovated 2 + den/2 condo offers split floor plan.

1 Unit Available
McGregor
9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1
9025 Colby Drive, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1092 sqft
This 3rd floor unit at The Enclave at College Pointe is a must see!! Its been upgraded featuring all major appliances, including a washer and dryer, tile and new vinyl wood flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings within each room, large walk in shower

1 Unit Available
15156 Pine Meadows Drive-01
15156 Pine Meadows Dr, Lee County, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Newly updated 2 bedroom 1 bath with washer & dryer connections and faux wood flooring throughout. Corner unit in cozy community, close to US 41 shopping and restaurants.

1 Unit Available
McGregor
10020 Magnolia Pointe PT
10020 Magnolia Pointe, McGregor, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2536 sqft
Discover a private paradise, hidden away but in a perfect location central to everything. This spectacular custom-built French Normandy Manor style luxury home is in the exclusive gated riverfront community at Magnolia Pointe.

1 Unit Available
7115 LAKERIDGE CT #110
7115 Lakeridge Court, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1238 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 in South Fort Myers. Available furnished or unfurnished. Completely remodeled. - Rarely available first floor 2/2 condo in the Heart of Fort Myers!! Close to the beaches, restaurants, shopping and the airport.
37 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,157
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,201
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
10 Units Available
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
46 Units Available
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1307 sqft
Resort-inspired community of plush 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Myers. Residents enjoy access to a range of amenities, including an outdoor sundeck with grill station and recreation park with nature trails.
41 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.

1 Unit Available
17401 East Carnegie Circle
17401 17401/405 E Carnegie Cir, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
896 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 Unit Available
Carillon Woods
65 Timberland Circle S
65 Timberland Circle South, Fort Myers, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3687 sqft
Carillon Woods - Custom built pool home in the gorgeous community of Carillon Woods located just off McGregor and Matthew. With over 3600 square feet, there is plenty of room to entertain guests or raise a family.

1 Unit Available
Pelican
4821 SW Santa Barbara CT
4821 Southwest Santa Barbara Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Direct Access to the Gulf - Available June - Dec. 20, 2020 AVAILABLE weekly rates -Vacation Pool home on Canal 3 bedrooms 2 baths, Sailboat access only minutes and you are out on your way to the ocean.

1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
516 SE 33rd ST
516 Southeast 33rd Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Annual Rental in Cape Coral - 3 bedroom 2 bath gulf access pool home is available for rent!  Located in the beautiful Country Club Blvd neighborhood quietly tucked away on a dead end street with southern exposure and surrounded by beautiful

1 Unit Available
13260 Greywood CIR
13260 Greywood Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
This Beautifully decorated 3B/2Ba offers very comfortable & spacious living areas - both inside & out! Turnkey furnished w/Soaring ceilings, windows galore, updated wood flooring, huge covered lanai, 4 walk in closets & a circle drive offering
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Cypress Lake, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cypress Lake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

