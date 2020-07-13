/
apartments with pool
333 Apartments for rent in Cypress Lake, FL with pool
Bay Harbor
9601 Bay Harbor Cir, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1411 sqft
Bay Harbor's waterfront apartment homes, in Fort Myers, FL, combine the luxury of a private home with the convenience of a private resort. Our professional management team's first concern is your satisfaction.
13651 Julias WAY
13651 Julias Way, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complete fully furnished apartment for Rent anually. Live the tropical paradise resort lifestyle in the desirable gated community of Palmetto Cove, 2 bedroom 2 bath with full 1 car garage condo on the second floor is available for you.
13271 Broadhurst LOOP
13271 Broadhurst Loop, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Come take a look at this ground level, end unit condo today!This is an annual rental that is available immediately. Condo is a CLEAN 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground level condo located in Cypress Lake Estates!. Great Community in South Fort Myers location.
14511 Daffodil DR
14511 Daffodil Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
NEW 2020 RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR THIS SUMMER-DEC 2020! ENJOY RESORT STYLE PET FRIENDLY AMENITIES in this fully equipped, beautiful light & bright, 2nd floor, 2 Bed/2 Bath + balcony with private wooded landscaped views & a private covered parking space.
8160 Summerlin Village CIR
8160 Summerlin Village Circle, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Lovely 2nd Floor 2BR/2BA condo with new carpet fresh paint and new carpeting. Cathedral ceilings in living room and dining area. Screened in lanai has a wonderful garden view. Heated pool and assigned covered parking.
6300 S Pointe BLVD
6300 South Pointe Boulevard, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Location, Location, Location! Welcome to South Pointe Villas, a neighborhood of attached villa homes where the grounds are attractive and well-maintained. Up for rent is a TURN-KEY FURNISHED 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom / 1,084 SQFT villa.
6777 Winkler RD
6777 Winkler Road, Cypress Lake, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
875 sqft
Spacious updated 2 bedroom 1st floor unit available in a convenient Ft Myers location. Wood laminate flooring throughout, updated kitchen and an open covered lanai. This unit has a detached covered lanai.
13647 Mcgregor Village DR
13647 Mcgregor Village Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Tastefully furnished and very well maintained 2 bed / 2 bath rental in quiet McGregor Village. Carport, community pool and more. Overlooks the tennis court and the wooded property.
14664 Summer Rose WAY
14664 Summer Rose Way, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1,942sq.ft.
13134 Feather Sound DR
13134 Feather Sound Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Fully furnished- Gorgeous Condo in Fort Myers -Available seasonally. Just 20 minutes from the airport and the world-class beaches of Sanibel and Fort Myers. Spaciously appointed, this private retreat offers 1-bedroom, plus 1 bath.
15022 Balmoral LOOP
15022 Balmoral Loop, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
TURNKEY-FURNISHED rental AVAILABLE JUNE, JULY, AUGUST, SEPTEMBER 2019.
13372 Fox Chapel Court
13372 Fox Chapel Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
878 sqft
2 bedroom condo In a well kept community with a pool. Lawn care and basic cable are included in the rent. This community is in a central location in Ft Myers, minutes to Edison Community College
6979 Winkler Road, 336
6979 Winkler Road, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1429 sqft
The Cypress - Furnished condo two bedrooms plus a den, overlooking the water. Situated conveniently between downtown Fort Myers and the Beach, this well maintained condo is the perfect home away from home.
8141 Country Road # 204
8141 Country Road, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
980 sqft
8141 Country Road # 204 Available 08/01/20 Darling 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo located on 2nd floor in Gladiolus Gardens. - Darling 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo located on the 2nd Floor. Updated kitchen and baths with granite countertops.
14500 Summerlin Trace CT
14500 Summerlin Trace Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Turnkey and ready to go! Bring your furry friend to this top floor condo in a quite centrally located community.
8474 Charter Club CIR
8474 Charter Club Circle, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Available March & April 2021 LOCATION, LOCATION! Adorable 2/2 in a very popular SWFL area. Walk to Lakes Park, minutes from Summerlin which takes you anywhere you want to go.
14901 Park Lake DR
14901 Park Lake Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Stunning "Model Perfect" corner penthouse condo in a PRIME area in South Fort Myers. Walking distance to a beautiful 279 acre public park, 1 or 2 miles to a beach shuttle, 6-7 miles to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Island.
14560 Daffodil DR
14560 Daffodil Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available April-October 2020! ENJOY THE RESORT STYLE PET FRIENDLY AMENITIES in this Fully equipped, beautiful light and bright, 2nd floor, End Unit 2 Bed/2 Bath + balcony with Lake views & a close private covered parking space.
14705 Summer Rose WAY
14705 Summer Rose Way, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautiful Berkley model town home, only lived in two years. Upgraded with ceiling fans, lighting, tile back splash.
1169 S Town and River DR
1169 South Town and River Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Brand new home available NOW for annual rental! Loaded with upgrades! This home offers a fabulous pool with spa in the backyard! 2 bedrooms plus a den, 2 full bathrooms and 2 car attached garage.
14501 Daffodil DR
14501 Daffodil Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
BOOK YOUR TRIP TO PARADISE NOW!!! This unit is ready and waiting for you. The Resort style community offers endless amenities. This lovely upgraded 2nd floor unit offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a den.
14871 Hole In 1 CIR
14871 Hole in 1 Circle, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - AVAILABLE NOW! Golfview Golf & Racquet now offering a 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with beautiful view of the golf course from your screened in lanai.
1500 Popham DR
1500 Popham Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Annual no steps 1st floor condo in great location in Ft Myers Over 55 + community close to everything nice clubhouse, pool, library exercise, pool table, gas grill, and other activities enter into a screened front lanai area and also a screened
12961 Sandpoint CT
12961 Sandpoint Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Perfect location in South Fort Myers. Close to downtown and beaches. Brand new AC and roof is only 4 years old. New flooring in guest bedroom and loft. Loft can be used as an office, play area, or extra bedroom.
