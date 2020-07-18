Rent Calculator
9115 SW 227th St
9115 SW 227th St
9115 SW 227th St
9115 SW 227th St, Cutler Bay, FL 33190
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
GREAT TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT AT THE SHORE COMMUNITY. 3 BEDROOMS 2 1/2 BATHROOMS. REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE, ELECTRIC OVEN-STOVE, DISHWASHER, WASHER & DRYER INSIDE THIS UNIT.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9115 SW 227th St have any available units?
9115 SW 227th St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Cutler Bay, FL
.
What amenities does 9115 SW 227th St have?
Some of 9115 SW 227th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 9115 SW 227th St currently offering any rent specials?
9115 SW 227th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9115 SW 227th St pet-friendly?
No, 9115 SW 227th St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Cutler Bay
.
Does 9115 SW 227th St offer parking?
No, 9115 SW 227th St does not offer parking.
Does 9115 SW 227th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9115 SW 227th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9115 SW 227th St have a pool?
No, 9115 SW 227th St does not have a pool.
Does 9115 SW 227th St have accessible units?
No, 9115 SW 227th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9115 SW 227th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9115 SW 227th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 9115 SW 227th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9115 SW 227th St does not have units with air conditioning.
