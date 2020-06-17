9657 Riverside Dr H

Amenities

Bright Spacious 3/2 apartment in second floor. Located in a quiet community. Closed to everything. Vaulted ceilings and over-sized kitchen w/eat off bar, large enclosed balcony with access from the living room and A/C with small storage room.Fabulous central location near shopping centers, restaurants, transportation, close to Coral Square Mall, very good schools. Lots of guest parking. Ceramic and wood flooring. All stainless steel kitchen appliances. W/D inside the unit. Remodeled Kitchen cabinets and master bathroom, currently painting. Allowed a pet under 20 pounds. NO SMOKERS. THE LANDLORD REQUIRE THE TENANT TO CARRY RENTERS INSURANCE IN LIABILITY COVERAGE.To moved from August 1-19iP