Last updated February 11 2020 at 10:06 AM

9657 Riverside Dr H

9657 Riverside Drive · (201) 845-7300
Location

9657 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33071
Oakwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Bright Spacious 3/2 apartment in second floor. Located in a quiet community. Closed to everything. Vaulted ceilings and over-sized kitchen w/eat off bar, large enclosed balcony with access from the living room and A/C with small storage room.Fabulous central location near shopping centers, restaurants, transportation, close to Coral Square Mall, very good schools. Lots of guest parking. Ceramic and wood flooring. All stainless steel kitchen appliances. W/D inside the unit. Remodeled Kitchen cabinets and master bathroom, currently painting. Allowed a pet under 20 pounds. NO SMOKERS. THE LANDLORD REQUIRE THE TENANT TO CARRY RENTERS INSURANCE IN LIABILITY COVERAGE.To moved from August 1-19iP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9657 Riverside Dr H have any available units?
9657 Riverside Dr H has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9657 Riverside Dr H have?
Some of 9657 Riverside Dr H's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9657 Riverside Dr H currently offering any rent specials?
9657 Riverside Dr H isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9657 Riverside Dr H pet-friendly?
Yes, 9657 Riverside Dr H is pet friendly.
Does 9657 Riverside Dr H offer parking?
Yes, 9657 Riverside Dr H does offer parking.
Does 9657 Riverside Dr H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9657 Riverside Dr H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9657 Riverside Dr H have a pool?
No, 9657 Riverside Dr H does not have a pool.
Does 9657 Riverside Dr H have accessible units?
No, 9657 Riverside Dr H does not have accessible units.
Does 9657 Riverside Dr H have units with dishwashers?
No, 9657 Riverside Dr H does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9657 Riverside Dr H have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9657 Riverside Dr H has units with air conditioning.
