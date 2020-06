Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

CORNER UNIT ON THE SECOND FLOOR WITH ACCORDION SHUTTERS. THE COMMUNITY OFFERS A POOL. 1 PARKING ASSIGNED AND THERE IS MANY GUEST PARKING. LAUNDRY INSIDE THE UNIT. CLOSET STORAGE IN THE BALCONY. KITCHEN HAS BEEN UPDATED RECENTLY WITH WHITE CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOP, AND SS APPLIANCES. SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH A BUILT-IN WALK-IN MASTER CLOSET. THE ROOMS HAS FANS.

RECENTLY PAINTED READY FOR A NEW FAMILY.