Home
/
Coral Springs, FL
/
5913 NW 117 DR
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:02 AM

5913 NW 117 DR

5913 Northwest 117th Drive · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5913 Northwest 117th Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33076
Heron Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5913 · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Call Listing Agent Daniel Loredo PA for special, easy to show instructions. All Parkland schools! Elem/Middle/High. Two year lease preferred. Newer built better than new huge two story 3Br 2.5 Bath meticulously kept home on a cul-de-sac in one of Parkland's / C.S. premier gated communities. Hurricane impact windows & doors, granite & 42 in wood cabinets in kitchen and neutral 16" tile and wood floors throughout.Guest bath,upgraded fixtures,office/loft space, laundry room with full size W/ D. Huge Master BR w/bonus den or office, en-suite bathroom with tumbled marble and large walk in closets. Beautiful grounds, pool & gym. Walking distance to Cambridge Pre K,Publix,Starbucks & many shops /restaurants. Sorry no Pets Allowed. 710+ credit,verifiable income,previous landlord references a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5913 NW 117 DR have any available units?
5913 NW 117 DR has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5913 NW 117 DR have?
Some of 5913 NW 117 DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5913 NW 117 DR currently offering any rent specials?
5913 NW 117 DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5913 NW 117 DR pet-friendly?
No, 5913 NW 117 DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Springs.
Does 5913 NW 117 DR offer parking?
No, 5913 NW 117 DR does not offer parking.
Does 5913 NW 117 DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5913 NW 117 DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5913 NW 117 DR have a pool?
Yes, 5913 NW 117 DR has a pool.
Does 5913 NW 117 DR have accessible units?
No, 5913 NW 117 DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5913 NW 117 DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5913 NW 117 DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 5913 NW 117 DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5913 NW 117 DR does not have units with air conditioning.
