5913 NW 117 DR

Amenities
Call Listing Agent Daniel Loredo PA for special, easy to show instructions. All Parkland schools! Elem/Middle/High. Two year lease preferred. Newer built better than new huge two story 3Br 2.5 Bath meticulously kept home on a cul-de-sac in one of Parkland's / C.S. premier gated communities. Hurricane impact windows & doors, granite & 42 in wood cabinets in kitchen and neutral 16" tile and wood floors throughout.Guest bath,upgraded fixtures,office/loft space, laundry room with full size W/ D. Huge Master BR w/bonus den or office, en-suite bathroom with tumbled marble and large walk in closets. Beautiful grounds, pool & gym. Walking distance to Cambridge Pre K,Publix,Starbucks & many shops /restaurants. Sorry no Pets Allowed. 710+ credit,verifiable income,previous landlord references a must.