5913 NW 117 DR

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool

Call Listing Agent Daniel Loredo PA for special, easy to show instructions. All Parkland schools! Elem/Middle/High. Two year lease preferred. Newer built better than new huge two story 3Br 2.5 Bath meticulously kept home on a cul-de-sac in one of Parkland's / C.S. premier gated communities. Hurricane impact windows & doors, granite & 42 in wood cabinets in kitchen and neutral 16" tile and wood floors throughout.Guest bath,upgraded fixtures,office/loft space, laundry room with full size W/ D. Huge Master BR w/bonus den or office, en-suite bathroom with tumbled marble and large walk in closets. Beautiful grounds, pool & gym. Walking distance to Cambridge Pre K,Publix,Starbucks & many shops /restaurants. Sorry no Pets Allowed. 710+ credit,verifiable income,previous landlord references a must.