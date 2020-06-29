5838 NW 119th Dr.

Amenities

One of the best two story Single Family rentals in Heron Bay-Tuscany! 4 Bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms. This home is extremely will maintained. 2 car garage. Heron bay is a guard gated community with 2 clubhouses GREAT AMENITIES...POOL, GYM, PLAY AREA, SAUNA, TENNIS AND BASKETBALL COURTS AND SO MUCH MORE.-. Owner will allow a small pet with non-refundable pet deposit. Close to Sawgrass Expressway, schools, and shoppes. A+ RATED SCHOOLS. WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING CENTER AND MINUTES FROM SAWGRASS EXP. MOVE IN READY. HOA approval. A MUST SEE