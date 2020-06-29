All apartments in Coral Springs
5838 NW 119th Dr.
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

5838 NW 119th Dr

5838 Northwest 119th Drive · (954) 822-0183
Location

5838 Northwest 119th Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33076
Heron Bay

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5838 · Avail. now

$2,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
One of the best two story Single Family rentals in Heron Bay-Tuscany! 4 Bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms. This home is extremely will maintained. 2 car garage. Heron bay is a guard gated community with 2 clubhouses GREAT AMENITIES...POOL, GYM, PLAY AREA, SAUNA, TENNIS AND BASKETBALL COURTS AND SO MUCH MORE.-. Owner will allow a small pet with non-refundable pet deposit. Close to Sawgrass Expressway, schools, and shoppes. A+ RATED SCHOOLS. WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING CENTER AND MINUTES FROM SAWGRASS EXP. MOVE IN READY. HOA approval. A MUST SEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5838 NW 119th Dr have any available units?
5838 NW 119th Dr has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5838 NW 119th Dr have?
Some of 5838 NW 119th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5838 NW 119th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5838 NW 119th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5838 NW 119th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5838 NW 119th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5838 NW 119th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5838 NW 119th Dr offers parking.
Does 5838 NW 119th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5838 NW 119th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5838 NW 119th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5838 NW 119th Dr has a pool.
Does 5838 NW 119th Dr have accessible units?
No, 5838 NW 119th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5838 NW 119th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5838 NW 119th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5838 NW 119th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5838 NW 119th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

