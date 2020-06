Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

YES! MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT!! THIS GORGEOUS 4 BED 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN CORAL SPRING!!



Lovely 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms split plan plus Bonus Room with plenty of light which can be used as office or playroom. Kitchen with granite counter tops Stainless Steel appliances. Freshly painted throughout. 2 car garage. Laundry room. Easy access to expressways, shopping and many recreational parks Coral Springs has to offer. Wonderful family neighborhood. Please call Gifford Dixon at 954-826-5231 to view this property.



