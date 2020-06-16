4301 Northwest 115th Avenue

Amenities

Situated on 25,000 square feet of green landscape nestled within the heart of Coral Springs, Highgate Townhomes is a private enclave of 20 sophisticated townhomes undergoing a renovation program with quality, security, modernity, and tranquility as core values for discerning residents.



This is a completely remodeled spacious 3BR/2.5BA townhome that is equipped with new kitchen cabinets, quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances, vanities, and fixtures throughout the home. It is just minutes from shops, restaurants, schools, beaches, and major highways. Best of all, there is no HOA so applicants will not have to endure a lengthy approval process.



Home Features:

- 48 x 7 New Installed Waterproof Vinyl Wood Like Planks throughout home;

- Ring camera security system;

- 5 wood baseboards;

- High-end interior details;

- Full-size washer and dryer;

- Sherwin-Williams flat latex paint;

- Smoke/carbon monoxide detectors;

- Quiet exhaust fans

- Smooth and modern drywall finishes on ceilings and walls;

- Aluminum modern stair railing;

- New remodeled bathroom with floating modern vanities

- 12 x 24 Wall-to-wall Porcelain flooring in all bathrooms;

- 2 x 2 matte finish tile on shower floor;

- Grohe plumbing fixtures;

- New remodeled acrylic kitchen cabinets;

- New Stainless Steel Appliances



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4301-nw-115th-ave-coral-springs-fl-33065-usa-unit-4319/1d17786d-e0c0-4335-929e-08e55e2541b8



(RLNE5479220)