All apartments in Coral Springs
Find more places like 4301 Northwest 115th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coral Springs, FL
/
4301 Northwest 115th Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

4301 Northwest 115th Avenue

4301 NW 115th Ave · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coral Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4301 NW 115th Ave, Coral Springs, FL 33065
Wood Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4319 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Situated on 25,000 square feet of green landscape nestled within the heart of Coral Springs, Highgate Townhomes is a private enclave of 20 sophisticated townhomes undergoing a renovation program with quality, security, modernity, and tranquility as core values for discerning residents.

This is a completely remodeled spacious 3BR/2.5BA townhome that is equipped with new kitchen cabinets, quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances, vanities, and fixtures throughout the home. It is just minutes from shops, restaurants, schools, beaches, and major highways. Best of all, there is no HOA so applicants will not have to endure a lengthy approval process.

Home Features:
- 48 x 7 New Installed Waterproof Vinyl Wood Like Planks throughout home;
- Ring camera security system;
- 5 wood baseboards;
- High-end interior details;
- Full-size washer and dryer;
- Sherwin-Williams flat latex paint;
- Smoke/carbon monoxide detectors;
- Quiet exhaust fans
- Smooth and modern drywall finishes on ceilings and walls;
- Aluminum modern stair railing;
- New remodeled bathroom with floating modern vanities
- 12 x 24 Wall-to-wall Porcelain flooring in all bathrooms;
- 2 x 2 matte finish tile on shower floor;
- Grohe plumbing fixtures;
- New remodeled acrylic kitchen cabinets;
- New Stainless Steel Appliances

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4301-nw-115th-ave-coral-springs-fl-33065-usa-unit-4319/1d17786d-e0c0-4335-929e-08e55e2541b8

(RLNE5479220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 Northwest 115th Avenue have any available units?
4301 Northwest 115th Avenue has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4301 Northwest 115th Avenue have?
Some of 4301 Northwest 115th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 Northwest 115th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4301 Northwest 115th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 Northwest 115th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4301 Northwest 115th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Springs.
Does 4301 Northwest 115th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4301 Northwest 115th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4301 Northwest 115th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4301 Northwest 115th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 Northwest 115th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4301 Northwest 115th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4301 Northwest 115th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4301 Northwest 115th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 Northwest 115th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4301 Northwest 115th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4301 Northwest 115th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4301 Northwest 115th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4301 Northwest 115th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Barrington Club
10700 W Sample Rd
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Coral Falls
2801 NW 91st Ave
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Innovo Living on Atlantic
790 Harbor Inn Dr
Coral Springs, FL 33071
Sherwood on the Park
1599 NW 91st Ave
Coral Springs, FL 33071
Palms at Forest Hills
2940 Forest Hills Blvd
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Park Place At Turtle Run
3600 Terrapin Ln
Coral Springs, FL 33067
The Marquis at Coral Springs
10890 W Sample Rd
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Players Club
1501 Coral Ridge Dr
Coral Springs, FL 33071

Similar Pages

Coral Springs 1 BedroomsCoral Springs 2 Bedrooms
Coral Springs Apartments with PoolCoral Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Coral Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest HillsWindham
Country Club Village
Oakwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity