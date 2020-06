2977 Northwest 103rd Lane

Amenities

977 Northwest 103rd Lane, Coral Springs, FL 33065 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed. Ref# 6101932F9 SUPER NICE AND CLEAN 3/2 WITH A TWO CAR GARAGE. LARGE FENCED IN YARD. NICE AND LIGHTS TILE THROUGHOUT! ALL UPGRADED APPLIANCES!LARGE KITCHEN OVERLOOKING FAMILY ROOM/INSIDE WASHER AND DRYER! NEWER S-TILE ROOF AND HURRICANE ACCORDION SHUTTERS! FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR! ALL LIGHT AND NEUTRAL COLORS! OWNER REQUIRES A CREDIT CHECK/TENANT INFORMATIONAL FORM/JOB VERIFICATION! FIRST/TWO MONTHS SECURITY REQUIRED. THIS HOME IS READY TO GO!CLOSE TO EVERYTHING [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3580381 ]