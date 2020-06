Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

2999 Square foot 5 Bed 4 Bath main house with an 1488 Square Foot Air Conditioned Pool Enclosure/Patio plus a huge 3 Car Garage. This home is all together 5459 Square feet. Marble circular Drive and rear patio. Premium Landscaping. Polished large format Marble Floors in main living areas. High end Kitchen. Second level protection added to many windows for security and safety. Daily Fee or Optional membership based Golf Course inside the community. HOA Approval not required, quick move-in. This home has it all. Also for Sale or Lease Option. Tenant must have excellent credit. Home is UNFurnished and photos with pictures are to give a representation of the size of the rooms.