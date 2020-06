Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area elevator parking pool new construction

Great cozy unit over-looking the lake. One of the few units that have a balcony. 2-bedrooms, 2-bath, clean & neat, washer & dryer in unit, elevator near unit. Located in a nice quiet neighborhood. Well maintained community, with assigned parking. Car wash area available to residents. Water included with rent. Community Pool. Great landlord. Association requires 650+ credit score. Great schools & close to highways, shopping and restaurants. All ages welcome.