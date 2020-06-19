All apartments in Coral Springs
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

11033 Northwest 17th Place

11033 Northwest 17th Place · (954) 288-9546
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11033 Northwest 17th Place, Coral Springs, FL 33071
Cypress Run

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Attention ROOMMATES! Share with Owner this beautiful and spacious waterfront home with pool in Coral Springs. It has 2 bedrooms available for rent with gorgeous remodeled bathroom. Owner travels. Roommate will have access to all social areas in home plus patio and pool. This magnificent home is completely furnished and offers an open floor plan, hurricane impact windows, covered car garage space, screened-in pool, beautiful lake views and a great location in quiet neighborhood. Cable, pool maintenance, yard maintenance, alarm service and pest control included. Electrical and water bill will be split 50/50. Renter's insurance required and no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11033 Northwest 17th Place have any available units?
11033 Northwest 17th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Springs, FL.
What amenities does 11033 Northwest 17th Place have?
Some of 11033 Northwest 17th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11033 Northwest 17th Place currently offering any rent specials?
11033 Northwest 17th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11033 Northwest 17th Place pet-friendly?
No, 11033 Northwest 17th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Springs.
Does 11033 Northwest 17th Place offer parking?
Yes, 11033 Northwest 17th Place does offer parking.
Does 11033 Northwest 17th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11033 Northwest 17th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11033 Northwest 17th Place have a pool?
Yes, 11033 Northwest 17th Place has a pool.
Does 11033 Northwest 17th Place have accessible units?
No, 11033 Northwest 17th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11033 Northwest 17th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11033 Northwest 17th Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 11033 Northwest 17th Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11033 Northwest 17th Place has units with air conditioning.
