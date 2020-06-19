11033 Northwest 17th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Attention ROOMMATES! Share with Owner this beautiful and spacious waterfront home with pool in Coral Springs. It has 2 bedrooms available for rent with gorgeous remodeled bathroom. Owner travels. Roommate will have access to all social areas in home plus patio and pool. This magnificent home is completely furnished and offers an open floor plan, hurricane impact windows, covered car garage space, screened-in pool, beautiful lake views and a great location in quiet neighborhood. Cable, pool maintenance, yard maintenance, alarm service and pest control included. Electrical and water bill will be split 50/50. Renter's insurance required and no pets.