10401 NW 10th Ct

AVAILABLE AFTER AUGUST 15TH - Single Family home centrally located in the Coral Springs area. Corner unit - 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (bathrooms were recently remodeled). New flooring and fresh paint. Very nice neighborhood, park access from the backyard. Great home for families and for entertaining, beautiful outdoor space and lots of parking.

Included in rent price is lawn service.

Easy access to shopping malls, restaurants and supermarkets.



Owner Occupied - 24 hr notice - easy to show.