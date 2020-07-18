All apartments in Coral Springs
10401 NW 10th Ct

10401 Northwest 10th Court · (954) 873-2874
Location

10401 Northwest 10th Court, Coral Springs, FL 33071

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE AFTER AUGUST 15TH - Single Family home centrally located in the Coral Springs area. Corner unit - 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (bathrooms were recently remodeled). New flooring and fresh paint. Very nice neighborhood, park access from the backyard. Great home for families and for entertaining, beautiful outdoor space and lots of parking.
Included in rent price is lawn service.
Easy access to shopping malls, restaurants and supermarkets.

Owner Occupied - 24 hr notice - easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10401 NW 10th Ct have any available units?
10401 NW 10th Ct has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10401 NW 10th Ct have?
Some of 10401 NW 10th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10401 NW 10th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10401 NW 10th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10401 NW 10th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10401 NW 10th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Springs.
Does 10401 NW 10th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10401 NW 10th Ct offers parking.
Does 10401 NW 10th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10401 NW 10th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10401 NW 10th Ct have a pool?
No, 10401 NW 10th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10401 NW 10th Ct have accessible units?
No, 10401 NW 10th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10401 NW 10th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10401 NW 10th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 10401 NW 10th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 10401 NW 10th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
