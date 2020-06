Amenities

Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome- completely remodeled!!! Roof is new, kitchen and bathrooms all updated in 2017 with the modern flair. Stainless steal appliances all new- Floors all updated with wood porcelain tiles. Washer/Dryer upstairs inside unit. High Base boards, LED lighting, air conditioner 2017, and all appliances less than 2 years old. Nothing was spared- move in ready!