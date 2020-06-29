718 Valencia # 408 A10727250

Amenities

LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BILTMORE PARC CONDO ON GABLES - Property Id: 265628



Biltmore Parc is Gables' newest, most luxurious boutique building. Located in Biltmore Square within a historical residential area walking distance from: The Biltmore Hotel and Spa; The historic Venetian Pool, intimate parks, exquisite golf courses, culture and entertainment, fine shopping and dinning; and the business district. Featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 baths plus den; a private elevator; a beautiful open floorplan, a covered terrace, top of the line finishes and a full membership to the Biltmore Hotel, including the fitness center. Disclosure: photos of unit are of a Model unit not actual unit. Listing info courtesy of One Sotheby's Int'l Realty.

