Coral Gables, FL
718 Valencia # 408 A10727250
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

718 Valencia # 408 A10727250

718 Valencia Avenue · (585) 880-8568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

718 Valencia Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Coral Gables

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A10727250 · Avail. now

$5,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BILTMORE PARC CONDO ON GABLES - Property Id: 265628

Biltmore Parc is Gables' newest, most luxurious boutique building. Located in Biltmore Square within a historical residential area walking distance from: The Biltmore Hotel and Spa; The historic Venetian Pool, intimate parks, exquisite golf courses, culture and entertainment, fine shopping and dinning; and the business district. Featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 baths plus den; a private elevator; a beautiful open floorplan, a covered terrace, top of the line finishes and a full membership to the Biltmore Hotel, including the fitness center. Disclosure: photos of unit are of a Model unit not actual unit. Listing info courtesy of One Sotheby's Int'l Realty.
Interested? ... TEXT ... Giselle ... (585) 880-8568
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/718-valencia-%23-408-coral-gables-fl-unit-a10727250/265628
Property Id 265628

(RLNE5945909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Valencia # 408 A10727250 have any available units?
718 Valencia # 408 A10727250 has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 718 Valencia # 408 A10727250 have?
Some of 718 Valencia # 408 A10727250's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Valencia # 408 A10727250 currently offering any rent specials?
718 Valencia # 408 A10727250 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Valencia # 408 A10727250 pet-friendly?
Yes, 718 Valencia # 408 A10727250 is pet friendly.
Does 718 Valencia # 408 A10727250 offer parking?
No, 718 Valencia # 408 A10727250 does not offer parking.
Does 718 Valencia # 408 A10727250 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 718 Valencia # 408 A10727250 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Valencia # 408 A10727250 have a pool?
Yes, 718 Valencia # 408 A10727250 has a pool.
Does 718 Valencia # 408 A10727250 have accessible units?
No, 718 Valencia # 408 A10727250 does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Valencia # 408 A10727250 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 Valencia # 408 A10727250 has units with dishwashers.
Does 718 Valencia # 408 A10727250 have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 Valencia # 408 A10727250 does not have units with air conditioning.
