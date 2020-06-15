7111 Los Pinos Blvd

Amenities
Waterfront 7 bedroom home located in the Exclusive & Gated community of Cocoplum . This Spacious 7 bed, 6.5 bath home features generous closet space, marble floors throughout ,3 car Garage, built in BBQ, large covered terrace and interior courtyard. The master suite features an oversized bathroom with his and her closets. Pool, patio are large, perfect for outdoor entertaining. Cocoplum amenities include guardhouse with gated entry, 24 hour security patrol & renovated tennis courts. Pet friendly!