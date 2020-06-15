All apartments in Coral Gables
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:20 PM

7111 Los Pinos Blvd

7111 Los Pinos Boulevard · (305) 281-0175
Location

7111 Los Pinos Boulevard, Coral Gables, FL 33143
Cocoplum

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$11,900

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 9 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Waterfront 7 bedroom home located in the Exclusive & Gated community of Cocoplum . This Spacious 7 bed, 6.5 bath home features generous closet space, marble floors throughout ,3 car Garage, built in BBQ, large covered terrace and interior courtyard. The master suite features an oversized bathroom with his and her closets. Pool, patio are large, perfect for outdoor entertaining. Cocoplum amenities include guardhouse with gated entry, 24 hour security patrol & renovated tennis courts. Pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7111 Los Pinos Blvd have any available units?
7111 Los Pinos Blvd has a unit available for $11,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7111 Los Pinos Blvd have?
Some of 7111 Los Pinos Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7111 Los Pinos Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7111 Los Pinos Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7111 Los Pinos Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7111 Los Pinos Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 7111 Los Pinos Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 7111 Los Pinos Blvd does offer parking.
Does 7111 Los Pinos Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7111 Los Pinos Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7111 Los Pinos Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 7111 Los Pinos Blvd has a pool.
Does 7111 Los Pinos Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7111 Los Pinos Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7111 Los Pinos Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7111 Los Pinos Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 7111 Los Pinos Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7111 Los Pinos Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
