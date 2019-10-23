20 Calabria Ave

Amenities

****PRICE REDUCED + MOVE-IN WITH ONLY 2 MONTHS**** Live in the heart of Coral Gables! This spacious unit with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms is in pristine condition, large living room, open kitchen with granite counter-top, wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Split floor plan, master bedroom has a walk-in closet, master bath has a shower and Jacuzzi tub. High ceilings with large impact windows bring natural light into the unit, title floors throughout, 1 parking space assigned and a very peaceful view of Miami’s Skyline from the 2 balconies. Great schools, conveniently located, steps away from restaurants, trolley stop, parks, Miami's hotspots and retail stores. 5 minutes away from Miami International Airport! Showings available at any time.