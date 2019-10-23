All apartments in Coral Gables
Home
/
Coral Gables, FL
/
20 Calabria Ave
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:24 AM

20 Calabria Ave

20 Calabria Avenue · (786) 853-0060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 Calabria Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Douglas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 503 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
****PRICE REDUCED + MOVE-IN WITH ONLY 2 MONTHS**** Live in the heart of Coral Gables! This spacious unit with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms is in pristine condition, large living room, open kitchen with granite counter-top, wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Split floor plan, master bedroom has a walk-in closet, master bath has a shower and Jacuzzi tub. High ceilings with large impact windows bring natural light into the unit, title floors throughout, 1 parking space assigned and a very peaceful view of Miami’s Skyline from the 2 balconies. Great schools, conveniently located, steps away from restaurants, trolley stop, parks, Miami's hotspots and retail stores. 5 minutes away from Miami International Airport! Showings available at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Calabria Ave have any available units?
20 Calabria Ave has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Calabria Ave have?
Some of 20 Calabria Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Calabria Ave currently offering any rent specials?
20 Calabria Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Calabria Ave pet-friendly?
No, 20 Calabria Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 20 Calabria Ave offer parking?
Yes, 20 Calabria Ave does offer parking.
Does 20 Calabria Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Calabria Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Calabria Ave have a pool?
No, 20 Calabria Ave does not have a pool.
Does 20 Calabria Ave have accessible units?
No, 20 Calabria Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Calabria Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Calabria Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Calabria Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Calabria Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
