Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

118 Zamora Ave

118 Zamora Avenue · (888) 534-1116
Location

118 Zamora Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Douglas

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Luxurious and spacious 3BR/2BA Coral Gables condo, just 8 blocks from Miracle Mile, is in brand-new condition, with travertine floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, European wood kitchen cabinets and two Lanais. Large Master Bedroom has large bath suite with travertine shower, jetted tub for two and bidet. Ample closet space, including 2 linen closets, and utility room with washer and dryer. Excellent security and 2 gated, covered parking spaces. Built by Weitzer in 2007, the building is like brand new. One year lease at $3,200 per month. Available July 15, 2020. Short drive to Miami International Airport, Brickell Key and Key Biscayne. This apartment is considerably larger and more luxurious than those in similar buildings, like Gables Grand Plaza and Puerta de Palma.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Zamora Ave have any available units?
118 Zamora Ave has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 118 Zamora Ave have?
Some of 118 Zamora Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Zamora Ave currently offering any rent specials?
118 Zamora Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Zamora Ave pet-friendly?
No, 118 Zamora Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 118 Zamora Ave offer parking?
Yes, 118 Zamora Ave offers parking.
Does 118 Zamora Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 Zamora Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Zamora Ave have a pool?
No, 118 Zamora Ave does not have a pool.
Does 118 Zamora Ave have accessible units?
No, 118 Zamora Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Zamora Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Zamora Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Zamora Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Zamora Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
