118 Zamora Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

Luxurious and spacious 3BR/2BA Coral Gables condo, just 8 blocks from Miracle Mile, is in brand-new condition, with travertine floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, European wood kitchen cabinets and two Lanais. Large Master Bedroom has large bath suite with travertine shower, jetted tub for two and bidet. Ample closet space, including 2 linen closets, and utility room with washer and dryer. Excellent security and 2 gated, covered parking spaces. Built by Weitzer in 2007, the building is like brand new. One year lease at $3,200 per month. Available July 15, 2020. Short drive to Miami International Airport, Brickell Key and Key Biscayne. This apartment is considerably larger and more luxurious than those in similar buildings, like Gables Grand Plaza and Puerta de Palma.