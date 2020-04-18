1036 Lugo Ave

Amenities

Tropical modern 6bd 6.1bth waterfront luxury rental in coveted Gables by the Sea guard-gated community along Biscayne Bay. Single story totally updated open & spacious floor plan w/3085 SF liv area on 11,500 sf lot. Travertine & tile floors, new impact windows/doors, gorgeous new beach entry pool & covered patio. Chef’s kitchen w/top appliances. Contemporary coastal living w/private dock on 100’ seawall, 1 min to the Bay w/no bridges. Gables by the Sea is a family-friendly community w/neighborhood park, A+ public schools, top-rated private schools, 20 mph closed-end, low traffic pedestrian-friendly streets. The City of Coral Gables, an Int’l Sister City boasts significant landmarks, 1st class services, parks, restaurants, shops & theaters. Cosmopolitan vibe within a community setting.