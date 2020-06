Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

A Lovely Unit in Coco Parc - A great corner unit featuring an updated kitchen with cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Nice neutral paint and flooring throughout. Spacious bedroom with walk in closet. The community includes all the amenities necessary! Enjoy the resort styled pool, beautiful lakes and landscaping, tennis courts and so much more



(RLNE4763705)