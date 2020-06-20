941 Lyons Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool racquetball court tennis court volleyball court

Available July 1st! Make this condo your home! Enjoy the openness of the vaulted ceilings, the natural light flowing in through the windows, ceramic tile throughout, full size washer and dryer, and the unit is move in ready! Awesome community with pool, exercise room, wooden deck overlooking lake, racquetball, sand volleyball, and tennis courts, you will never run out of things to do! Location is great with easy access to major roads, casino, shopping, dining, schools, and the Turnpike. Pets welcome.