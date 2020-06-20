All apartments in Coconut Creek
Find more places like 941 Lyons Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coconut Creek, FL
/
941 Lyons Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

941 Lyons Rd

941 Lyons Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coconut Creek
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

941 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33063

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Available July 1st! Make this condo your home! Enjoy the openness of the vaulted ceilings, the natural light flowing in through the windows, ceramic tile throughout, full size washer and dryer, and the unit is move in ready! Awesome community with pool, exercise room, wooden deck overlooking lake, racquetball, sand volleyball, and tennis courts, you will never run out of things to do! Location is great with easy access to major roads, casino, shopping, dining, schools, and the Turnpike. Pets welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 Lyons Rd have any available units?
941 Lyons Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coconut Creek, FL.
What amenities does 941 Lyons Rd have?
Some of 941 Lyons Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 941 Lyons Rd currently offering any rent specials?
941 Lyons Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 Lyons Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 941 Lyons Rd is pet friendly.
Does 941 Lyons Rd offer parking?
No, 941 Lyons Rd does not offer parking.
Does 941 Lyons Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 941 Lyons Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 Lyons Rd have a pool?
Yes, 941 Lyons Rd has a pool.
Does 941 Lyons Rd have accessible units?
No, 941 Lyons Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 941 Lyons Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 941 Lyons Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 941 Lyons Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 941 Lyons Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cypress Hammocks
5201 W Hillsboro Blvd
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Solaire at Coconut Creek
5401 Wiles Rd
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Banyan Bay
4303 W Atlantic Blvd
Coconut Creek, FL 33066
Advenir At Cocoplum
4142 Cocoplum Cir
Coconut Creek, FL 33063
St. Andrews at Winston Park
5400 Lyons Rd
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Casa Palma
6112 N State Road 7
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
The Landings at Coconut Creek
4854 Fishermans Dr
Coconut Creek, FL 33063
Monarch Station
4901 W Sample Rd
Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Similar Pages

Coconut Creek 1 BedroomsCoconut Creek 2 Bedrooms
Coconut Creek Apartments with GymCoconut Creek Apartments with Parking
Coconut Creek Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Wellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winston Park
Coral Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University