Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

This is a 2 Bedroom and 1.5 Bath Townhouse. This home has been completly painted and has all new flloors plus a new Bathroom in addition to many new upgrades. This home is looking for a Family who's wants a quiet community and appreciates a spotless home. The Kitchen has a Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher. Also included is a Washer/Dryer in the unit. There is a Front Patio which could be used for a BBQ right off the Kitchen. You also have a water hookup to wash your car. There is a dinning area with a pass through to the kitchen as well as a living room. You have your own enclosed Patio with a storage closet and your own yard access to the back Patio. You are greeted by a beautiful Lake View which can be seen from downstairs and the Master Bathroom. All Rooms have Fans for your comfort and most fixtures have LED lighting which will with lower electric bills.. You will have access to the community pool with your own key access.

Please call to set up an appointment for a showing.

Owner Pays For Trash and Lawn Maitenance and all HOA Fees

Tenant Pays For Utilities which includes Electric and Water

Pets Allowed under 20 pounds



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/coconut-creek-fl?lid=12730102



(RLNE5276670)