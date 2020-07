Amenities

gym pool tennis court business center

Club Caribe Condo For Rent in Coconut Creek - Coconut Palm Club Apartments are located right off of US-441 in Coconut Creek, FL. The Sawgrass Expressway and Florida Turnpike are minutes away, and Fort Lauderdale International Airport is only 30 minutes from Coconut Palm Club Apartments.

We offer Superior Condo's at a great price. If you are interested in more than just a place to live, please fill out a guest card for more information!



