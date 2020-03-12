4836 N State Road 7 5302

Amenities
CARRINGTON - COCONUT CREEK - Beautiful 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo in one of the most sought after condominium communities in Coconut Creek. - NEWLY RENOVATED TILE FLOOR UNIT. Living in this neighborhood gives you access to great amenities including a clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis courts, fitness center and other amenities. Washer and Dryer in unit. Easy access to shopping and major highways. The community also provides a 24 hour gated entrance. Association requires a 640 credit score.
Driving Directions:
441 North of Wiles Road to Carrington on the East side.
For showing instructions, please call Marsha at (954)320-6055, Appointments only!
(RLNE5835710)