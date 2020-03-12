All apartments in Coconut Creek
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

4836 N State Road 7 5302

4836 State Road 7 · (954) 320-6055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4836 State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Winston Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4836 N State Road 7 5302 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
CARRINGTON - COCONUT CREEK - Beautiful 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo in one of the most sought after condominium communities in Coconut Creek. - NEWLY RENOVATED TILE FLOOR UNIT. Living in this neighborhood gives you access to great amenities including a clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis courts, fitness center and other amenities. Washer and Dryer in unit. Easy access to shopping and major highways. The community also provides a 24 hour gated entrance. Association requires a 640 credit score.
Driving Directions:
441 North of Wiles Road to Carrington on the East side.
For showing instructions, please call Marsha at (954)320-6055, Appointments only!

(RLNE5835710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4836 N State Road 7 5302 have any available units?
4836 N State Road 7 5302 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4836 N State Road 7 5302 have?
Some of 4836 N State Road 7 5302's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4836 N State Road 7 5302 currently offering any rent specials?
4836 N State Road 7 5302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4836 N State Road 7 5302 pet-friendly?
No, 4836 N State Road 7 5302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coconut Creek.
Does 4836 N State Road 7 5302 offer parking?
No, 4836 N State Road 7 5302 does not offer parking.
Does 4836 N State Road 7 5302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4836 N State Road 7 5302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4836 N State Road 7 5302 have a pool?
Yes, 4836 N State Road 7 5302 has a pool.
Does 4836 N State Road 7 5302 have accessible units?
No, 4836 N State Road 7 5302 does not have accessible units.
Does 4836 N State Road 7 5302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4836 N State Road 7 5302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4836 N State Road 7 5302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4836 N State Road 7 5302 does not have units with air conditioning.
