All apartments in Coconut Creek
Find more places like 4783 NW 22nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coconut Creek, FL
/
4783 NW 22nd St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

4783 NW 22nd St

4783 Northwest 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coconut Creek
See all
Coral Gate
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4783 Northwest 22nd Street, Coconut Creek, FL 33063
Coral Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
media room
tennis court
Beautiful 2/2, 2nd floor with a beautiful lake view in Coconut Creek. All remodeled, clean with a ceramic tile all over, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets with a lot of storages, granite countertops, full-size washer/dryer in the enclosed balcony, which can be used as an extra room, glass door in both showers, custom made closets, newer a/c and water heater. The community pool is just across from the apartment, also you can use the Township Clubhouse. The township has many amenities from pool, tennis and basketball courts, theater, and much more. This is a turn-key apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4783 NW 22nd St have any available units?
4783 NW 22nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coconut Creek, FL.
What amenities does 4783 NW 22nd St have?
Some of 4783 NW 22nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4783 NW 22nd St currently offering any rent specials?
4783 NW 22nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4783 NW 22nd St pet-friendly?
No, 4783 NW 22nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coconut Creek.
Does 4783 NW 22nd St offer parking?
No, 4783 NW 22nd St does not offer parking.
Does 4783 NW 22nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4783 NW 22nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4783 NW 22nd St have a pool?
Yes, 4783 NW 22nd St has a pool.
Does 4783 NW 22nd St have accessible units?
No, 4783 NW 22nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 4783 NW 22nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4783 NW 22nd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4783 NW 22nd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4783 NW 22nd St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solaire at Coconut Creek
5401 Wiles Rd
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Banyan Bay
4303 W Atlantic Blvd
Coconut Creek, FL 33066
Bell Coconut Creek
3600 W Hillsboro Blvd
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Advenir At Cocoplum
4142 Cocoplum Cir
Coconut Creek, FL 33063
Waterview at Coconut Creek
3621 W Hillsboro Blvd
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Casa Palma
6112 N State Road 7
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
The Landings at Coconut Creek
4854 Fishermans Dr
Coconut Creek, FL 33063
Monarch Station
4901 W Sample Rd
Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Similar Pages

Coconut Creek 1 BedroomsCoconut Creek 2 Bedrooms
Coconut Creek Apartments with GymCoconut Creek Apartments with Parking
Coconut Creek Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Wellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winston Park
Coral Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University