4783 NW 22nd St

Beautiful 2/2, 2nd floor with a beautiful lake view in Coconut Creek. All remodeled, clean with a ceramic tile all over, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets with a lot of storages, granite countertops, full-size washer/dryer in the enclosed balcony, which can be used as an extra room, glass door in both showers, custom made closets, newer a/c and water heater. The community pool is just across from the apartment, also you can use the Township Clubhouse. The township has many amenities from pool, tennis and basketball courts, theater, and much more. This is a turn-key apartment.