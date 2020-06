Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated refrigerator

GORGEOUS WATERFRONT TOWNHOUSE WITH 2BED & 2 1/2 BATHS W/ SCREENED IN PORCH. SUBSTANTIALLY RENOVATED. GRANITE COUNTERTOP KITCHEN WITH NEW APPLIANCES. 2 MASTERS UPSTAIRS AND HALF BATHROOM DOWN. WOODEN LAMINATED THROUGHOUT. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF COCONUT CREEK. GREAT SCHOOLS, FANTASTIC LOCATION WITH ACCESS TO HIGHWAYS AND MAIN ROADS. LANDLORD REQUIRES FIRST AND LAST MONTH RENT & $1,200 SECURITY DEPOSIT.