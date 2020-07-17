All apartments in Coconut Creek
3783 Cocoplum Cir
3783 Cocoplum Cir

3783 Cocoplum Circle · (561) 756-7005
Location

3783 Cocoplum Circle, Coconut Creek, FL 33063
Coral Gate

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3580 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
Awesome location in Coconut Creek Township with great community amenities in walking distance! Minutes to highways, shopping, parks and recreation. Spacious corner unit on the second floor, split floor plan, 2 large bedrooms and a huge enclosed patio for an added bonus room. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, all new wood laminate flooring in bedrooms and tile throughout the rest, no carpet! Freshly painted throughout and ready for your occupancy. See attached Rules and Regulations! No minimum credit score required per Association.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3783 Cocoplum Cir have any available units?
3783 Cocoplum Cir has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3783 Cocoplum Cir have?
Some of 3783 Cocoplum Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3783 Cocoplum Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3783 Cocoplum Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3783 Cocoplum Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3783 Cocoplum Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coconut Creek.
Does 3783 Cocoplum Cir offer parking?
No, 3783 Cocoplum Cir does not offer parking.
Does 3783 Cocoplum Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3783 Cocoplum Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3783 Cocoplum Cir have a pool?
No, 3783 Cocoplum Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3783 Cocoplum Cir have accessible units?
No, 3783 Cocoplum Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3783 Cocoplum Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3783 Cocoplum Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 3783 Cocoplum Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3783 Cocoplum Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
