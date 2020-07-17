3783 Cocoplum Cir

Amenities

Awesome location in Coconut Creek Township with great community amenities in walking distance! Minutes to highways, shopping, parks and recreation. Spacious corner unit on the second floor, split floor plan, 2 large bedrooms and a huge enclosed patio for an added bonus room. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, all new wood laminate flooring in bedrooms and tile throughout the rest, no carpet! Freshly painted throughout and ready for your occupancy. See attached Rules and Regulations! No minimum credit score required per Association.