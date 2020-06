Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated bbq/grill ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beautifully updated corner unit now available for annual rental. This unit was tasteful remodeled with a beautiful open kitchen, granite countertops, new vanities, new mirrors, Enclosed patio with Jalousie windows overlooking the garden. Corner unit offering more privacy and very close to the stairs. 1 occupant must be 55+. Unit is also being offered for SALE.