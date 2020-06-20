All apartments in Coconut Creek
2479 Northwest 49th Terrace

2479 Northwest 49th Terrace · (305) 684-7594
Location

2479 Northwest 49th Terrace, Coconut Creek, FL 33063
Coral Gate

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
basketball court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
media room
tennis court
479 Northwest 49th Terrace Apt #771, Coconut Creek, FL 33063 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kamera Stone, One Step Ahead Realty, (305) 684-7594. Available from: 05/10/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful comfortable 2/2 condo in heart of Coconut Creek, part of The Township!! With impresive resort like amenities: Tennis, squash, handball, basketball, aquatic center, theater, gym, etc. Unit has: laminated wood floors throughout, tile floors in entrance and bathrooms, clean unit, large Florida room, with washer & dryer inside. Great walk in closet. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3540460 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2479 Northwest 49th Terrace have any available units?
2479 Northwest 49th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coconut Creek, FL.
What amenities does 2479 Northwest 49th Terrace have?
Some of 2479 Northwest 49th Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2479 Northwest 49th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2479 Northwest 49th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2479 Northwest 49th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2479 Northwest 49th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coconut Creek.
Does 2479 Northwest 49th Terrace offer parking?
No, 2479 Northwest 49th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2479 Northwest 49th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2479 Northwest 49th Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2479 Northwest 49th Terrace have a pool?
No, 2479 Northwest 49th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2479 Northwest 49th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2479 Northwest 49th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2479 Northwest 49th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2479 Northwest 49th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2479 Northwest 49th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2479 Northwest 49th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
