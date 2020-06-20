2479 Northwest 49th Terrace

Amenities

479 Northwest 49th Terrace Apt #771, Coconut Creek, FL 33063 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kamera Stone, One Step Ahead Realty, (305) 684-7594. Available from: 05/10/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful comfortable 2/2 condo in heart of Coconut Creek, part of The Township!! With impresive resort like amenities: Tennis, squash, handball, basketball, aquatic center, theater, gym, etc. Unit has: laminated wood floors throughout, tile floors in entrance and bathrooms, clean unit, large Florida room, with washer & dryer inside. Great walk in closet. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3540460 ]