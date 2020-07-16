Rent Calculator
2402 Antigua Cir
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
2402 Antigua Cir
2402 Antigua Circle
·
Location
2402 Antigua Circle, Coconut Creek, FL 33066
Amenities
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
SPECTACULAR APT FOR RENT. BEST IN WYNMOOR. 2BED/2BATH WITH NEW APPLIANCES. HAS POOL VIEW. GOOD PRICE!! ASSOC REQUIRES 1 OCCUP 55+
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2402 Antigua Cir have any available units?
2402 Antigua Cir doesn't have any available units at this time.
Coconut Creek, FL
.
Is 2402 Antigua Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2402 Antigua Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 Antigua Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2402 Antigua Cir is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Coconut Creek
.
Does 2402 Antigua Cir offer parking?
No, 2402 Antigua Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2402 Antigua Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2402 Antigua Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 Antigua Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2402 Antigua Cir has a pool.
Does 2402 Antigua Cir have accessible units?
No, 2402 Antigua Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 Antigua Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2402 Antigua Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2402 Antigua Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2402 Antigua Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
