All apartments in Coconut Creek
Find more places like 2402 Antigua Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coconut Creek, FL
/
2402 Antigua Cir
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

2402 Antigua Cir

2402 Antigua Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coconut Creek
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2402 Antigua Circle, Coconut Creek, FL 33066

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
SPECTACULAR APT FOR RENT. BEST IN WYNMOOR. 2BED/2BATH WITH NEW APPLIANCES. HAS POOL VIEW. GOOD PRICE!! ASSOC REQUIRES 1 OCCUP 55+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2402 Antigua Cir have any available units?
2402 Antigua Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coconut Creek, FL.
Is 2402 Antigua Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2402 Antigua Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 Antigua Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2402 Antigua Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coconut Creek.
Does 2402 Antigua Cir offer parking?
No, 2402 Antigua Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2402 Antigua Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2402 Antigua Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 Antigua Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2402 Antigua Cir has a pool.
Does 2402 Antigua Cir have accessible units?
No, 2402 Antigua Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 Antigua Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2402 Antigua Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2402 Antigua Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2402 Antigua Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cypress Hammocks
5201 W Hillsboro Blvd
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Solaire at Coconut Creek
5401 Wiles Rd
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Bell Coconut Creek
3600 W Hillsboro Blvd
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Advenir At Cocoplum
4142 Cocoplum Cir
Coconut Creek, FL 33063
St. Andrews at Winston Park
5400 Lyons Rd
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Waterview at Coconut Creek
3621 W Hillsboro Blvd
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Casa Palma
6112 N State Road 7
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Monarch Station
4901 W Sample Rd
Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Similar Pages

Coconut Creek 1 BedroomsCoconut Creek 2 BedroomsCoconut Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Coconut Creek Dog Friendly ApartmentsCoconut Creek Pet Friendly Places
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL
Palm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLNorth Miami, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLKendall, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winston Park
Coral Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University