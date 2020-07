Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is One you do not want to miss. Located in the gated College Park neighborhood, this home is close to restaurants, shopping, and schools. Lawn care is included in the rent with this home. Pets are not allowed at this home. If you have any questions, would like to set up a showing, or fill out an application visit our website at www.fpmerentals.com or call our office at (352)241-7000