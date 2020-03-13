All apartments in Clermont
Home
/
Clermont, FL
/
562 West Juniata Street - 2
Last updated August 31 2019 at 5:59 PM

562 West Juniata Street - 2

562 West Juniata Street · No Longer Available
Clermont
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

562 West Juniata Street, Clermont, FL 34711
Indian Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 3/2 duplex located one block from downtown and walking distance to Waterfront Park. Single car attached garage features extra storage. All living space is located above the garage. Lawncare included.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 562 West Juniata Street - 2 have any available units?
562 West Juniata Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 562 West Juniata Street - 2 have?
Some of 562 West Juniata Street - 2's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 562 West Juniata Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
562 West Juniata Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 562 West Juniata Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 562 West Juniata Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 562 West Juniata Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 562 West Juniata Street - 2 offers parking.
Does 562 West Juniata Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 562 West Juniata Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 562 West Juniata Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 562 West Juniata Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 562 West Juniata Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 562 West Juniata Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 562 West Juniata Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 562 West Juniata Street - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 562 West Juniata Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 562 West Juniata Street - 2 has units with air conditioning.
