1916 Nature Cove Ln

Amenities
You can stop your rental search now! this beautiful home has it all, 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths which offers over 3100 Sq. ft. plus a 3 car garage that gives you plenty of room for everyone. This cul-de-sac home sits on .42 acres! Open Floor plan with a spacious kitchen with an eat-in dining area. The large master bedroom is located downstairs with an extended 11X9 sitting area and a 16-foot walk-in closet. Master bath has his and her sinks and a jacuzzi garden tub. The Upstairs offers a huge bonus room, second and third bedrooms share jack and jill style bathroom and the fourth bedroom has a full bathroom next to it. The back of home has a large covered patio great for entertaining and has a huge fenced-in backyard that offers privacy and lots of room to play. Call today for your showing!