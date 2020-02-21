1916 Nature Cove Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

You can stop your rental search now! this beautiful home has it all, 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths which offers over 3100 Sq. ft. plus a 3 car garage that gives you plenty of room for everyone. This cul-de-sac home sits on .42 acres! Open Floor plan with a spacious kitchen with an eat-in dining area. The large master bedroom is located downstairs with an extended 11X9 sitting area and a 16-foot walk-in closet. Master bath has his and her sinks and a jacuzzi garden tub. The Upstairs offers a huge bonus room, second and third bedrooms share jack and jill style bathroom and the fourth bedroom has a full bathroom next to it. The back of home has a large covered patio great for entertaining and has a huge fenced-in backyard that offers privacy and lots of room to play. Call today for your showing!