Home
/
Clermont, FL
/
1916 Nature Cove Ln
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:48 AM

1916 Nature Cove Ln

1916 Nature Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1916 Nature Cove Lane, Clermont, FL 34711
Lost Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
You can stop your rental search now! this beautiful home has it all, 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths which offers over 3100 Sq. ft. plus a 3 car garage that gives you plenty of room for everyone. This cul-de-sac home sits on .42 acres! Open Floor plan with a spacious kitchen with an eat-in dining area. The large master bedroom is located downstairs with an extended 11X9 sitting area and a 16-foot walk-in closet. Master bath has his and her sinks and a jacuzzi garden tub. The Upstairs offers a huge bonus room, second and third bedrooms share jack and jill style bathroom and the fourth bedroom has a full bathroom next to it. The back of home has a large covered patio great for entertaining and has a huge fenced-in backyard that offers privacy and lots of room to play. Call today for your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Nature Cove Ln have any available units?
1916 Nature Cove Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 1916 Nature Cove Ln have?
Some of 1916 Nature Cove Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 Nature Cove Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Nature Cove Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Nature Cove Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1916 Nature Cove Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1916 Nature Cove Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1916 Nature Cove Ln offers parking.
Does 1916 Nature Cove Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1916 Nature Cove Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Nature Cove Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1916 Nature Cove Ln has a pool.
Does 1916 Nature Cove Ln have accessible units?
No, 1916 Nature Cove Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Nature Cove Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 Nature Cove Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1916 Nature Cove Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1916 Nature Cove Ln has units with air conditioning.

