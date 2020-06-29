All apartments in Clermont
Find more places like 1551 NIGHTFALL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clermont, FL
/
1551 NIGHTFALL DRIVE
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

1551 NIGHTFALL DRIVE

1551 Nightfall Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clermont
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1551 Nightfall Drive, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nice screened in pool home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and tile and wood floors in main living areas witha 2 car garage. This house is equipped with a gorgeous kitchen that includes a gas stove for that particularcook and out from the back porch you have the most breath taking view of the rolling hills of Clermont. Thisuniquely styled house does have a finished basement level which is closed off from the main part of thehouse. This part of the house is storage for the owner and not available for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1551 NIGHTFALL DRIVE have any available units?
1551 NIGHTFALL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 1551 NIGHTFALL DRIVE have?
Some of 1551 NIGHTFALL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1551 NIGHTFALL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1551 NIGHTFALL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1551 NIGHTFALL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1551 NIGHTFALL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 1551 NIGHTFALL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1551 NIGHTFALL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1551 NIGHTFALL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1551 NIGHTFALL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1551 NIGHTFALL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1551 NIGHTFALL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1551 NIGHTFALL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1551 NIGHTFALL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1551 NIGHTFALL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1551 NIGHTFALL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1551 NIGHTFALL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1551 NIGHTFALL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr
Clermont, FL 34714
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct
Clermont, FL 34711
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard
Clermont, FL 34714
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd
Clermont, FL 34711
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl
Clermont, FL 34711
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive
Clermont, FL 34711
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711

Similar Pages

Clermont 1 Bedroom ApartmentsClermont 2 Bedroom Apartments
Clermont Apartments with GymsClermont Dog Friendly Apartments
Clermont Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College