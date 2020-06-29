1551 NIGHTFALL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Nice screened in pool home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and tile and wood floors in main living areas witha 2 car garage. This house is equipped with a gorgeous kitchen that includes a gas stove for that particularcook and out from the back porch you have the most breath taking view of the rolling hills of Clermont. Thisuniquely styled house does have a finished basement level which is closed off from the main part of thehouse. This part of the house is storage for the owner and not available for rent.