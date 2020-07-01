1156 MESA VERDE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse parking pool pool table shuffle board garage lobby sauna tennis court

This lovely home is going to be completely painted on the interior. Tile floors throughout except bedrooms are carpeted. Kitchen has wood cabinets, gas stove, stone counter-top. Double patio doors to screened lanai. Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets, master bath has duel sinks, garden tub and separate shower with private water closet. Kitchenette off kitchen is great for morning coffee and the dining room is great for entertaining your guests. 2nd bedroom is carpeted and den/office is great for any hobby. 2 car attached garage has extra storage. Rear view is totally private with no rear neighbors. Resort style 28,000 SF clubhouse has 8 clay tennis courts, baseball diamond, shuffle board, bocce, heated indoor-outdoor pool/sauna, gazebo, ballroom/stage & dance floor, kitchen, billiard room, office, 2 card rooms, arts & crafts room/kiln, lobby, 19th Hole/bar & TV & too many clubs & activities to mention. Location is pristine, 4 mi. off turnpike, 1/2 hr. to theme parks or Orlando airport, 1 mi. to either coast, many lakes, NTC, bike trails & hospital. Best kept secret in Florida, safe, friendly and affordable. Call today for showing. Rent includes the 24 hr manned security gate, basic cable, all the clubhouse facilities and all the yard maintenance.