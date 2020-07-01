All apartments in Clermont
Last updated October 15 2019 at 6:07 AM

1156 MESA VERDE COURT

1156 Mesa Verde Court · No Longer Available
Location

1156 Mesa Verde Court, Clermont, FL 34711
Summit Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
garage
lobby
sauna
tennis court
This lovely home is going to be completely painted on the interior. Tile floors throughout except bedrooms are carpeted. Kitchen has wood cabinets, gas stove, stone counter-top. Double patio doors to screened lanai. Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets, master bath has duel sinks, garden tub and separate shower with private water closet. Kitchenette off kitchen is great for morning coffee and the dining room is great for entertaining your guests. 2nd bedroom is carpeted and den/office is great for any hobby. 2 car attached garage has extra storage. Rear view is totally private with no rear neighbors. Resort style 28,000 SF clubhouse has 8 clay tennis courts, baseball diamond, shuffle board, bocce, heated indoor-outdoor pool/sauna, gazebo, ballroom/stage & dance floor, kitchen, billiard room, office, 2 card rooms, arts & crafts room/kiln, lobby, 19th Hole/bar & TV & too many clubs & activities to mention. Location is pristine, 4 mi. off turnpike, 1/2 hr. to theme parks or Orlando airport, 1 mi. to either coast, many lakes, NTC, bike trails & hospital. Best kept secret in Florida, safe, friendly and affordable. Call today for showing. Rent includes the 24 hr manned security gate, basic cable, all the clubhouse facilities and all the yard maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1156 MESA VERDE COURT have any available units?
1156 MESA VERDE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 1156 MESA VERDE COURT have?
Some of 1156 MESA VERDE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1156 MESA VERDE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1156 MESA VERDE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1156 MESA VERDE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1156 MESA VERDE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 1156 MESA VERDE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1156 MESA VERDE COURT offers parking.
Does 1156 MESA VERDE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1156 MESA VERDE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1156 MESA VERDE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1156 MESA VERDE COURT has a pool.
Does 1156 MESA VERDE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1156 MESA VERDE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1156 MESA VERDE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1156 MESA VERDE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1156 MESA VERDE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1156 MESA VERDE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

