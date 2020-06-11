895 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access

Island House on Clearwater Point avail. as annual rental starting June 1, 2020. What an impressive, beautifully furnished 2BR/2BA, condo on beautiful Clearwater Point. Private beach with spectacular open water views of the bay and the Intracoastal Waterway out to the Gulf of Mexico. Large kitchen with white cabinetry and granite, Master BR has a King Bed, flat screen TV, plenty of closet space, wood flooring and nice water views. Guest room has 2 a full size bunk bed and wood flooring. Stack able washer and dryer in the hall. Living room has a flat screen TV, beautiful leather furniture and tile flooring. Kitchen has a range, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and a small breakfast bar/prep or computer area. Wade in the bay, nap in the sand, or float in the waterfront pools...this is living a vacation. Short distance to Shepard's, Pier 60, close to restaurants, shops and Jolly trolley beach transportation. This is the best of the best in Clearwater Beach. Association approval is required for tenant $100. No Pets. Tenants responsible for $300 cleaning fee at least end. Tenant pays electric and Wi-Fi. All inclusive rent will increase.