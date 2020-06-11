All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 895 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
895 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:19 PM

895 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD

895 South Gulfview Boulevard · (727) 269-6020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

895 South Gulfview Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1007 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Island House on Clearwater Point avail. as annual rental starting June 1, 2020. What an impressive, beautifully furnished 2BR/2BA, condo on beautiful Clearwater Point. Private beach with spectacular open water views of the bay and the Intracoastal Waterway out to the Gulf of Mexico. Large kitchen with white cabinetry and granite, Master BR has a King Bed, flat screen TV, plenty of closet space, wood flooring and nice water views. Guest room has 2 a full size bunk bed and wood flooring. Stack able washer and dryer in the hall. Living room has a flat screen TV, beautiful leather furniture and tile flooring. Kitchen has a range, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and a small breakfast bar/prep or computer area. Wade in the bay, nap in the sand, or float in the waterfront pools...this is living a vacation. Short distance to Shepard's, Pier 60, close to restaurants, shops and Jolly trolley beach transportation. This is the best of the best in Clearwater Beach. Association approval is required for tenant $100. No Pets. Tenants responsible for $300 cleaning fee at least end. Tenant pays electric and Wi-Fi. All inclusive rent will increase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 895 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD have any available units?
895 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 895 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD have?
Some of 895 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 895 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
895 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 895 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 895 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 895 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 895 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 895 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 895 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 895 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 895 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 895 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 895 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 895 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 895 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 895 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity