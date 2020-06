Amenities

Clearwater Beach 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse with a 1 Car Garage and a Deep Water Slip. This hard to find rental can be rented furnished for $2995.00 or the owner will unfurnish for $2895.00. Open Living Area with Fantastic Views of the Intercoastal Waterway. Updated Contemporary Kitchen with Wood Cabinets and Granite Countertops that opens to the Main Living Area. Both Bedrooms are on the Second Level with Private Baths. Master Bedroom overlooking Gorgeous Waterview, Large Walk in Closet and Masterbath with Large Shower. Boat Slip Water Depth around 5 feet at Low Tide and has Direct Access within minutes to the Gulf. Back Patio for enjoying True Florida Style Living. This property has a Detached Oversized 1 Car Garage with a Front Patio Area. Minutes to Clearwater Beach, Clearwater Yacht Club, Sand Key Bridge. This Townhouse is a Boater's or Beach Lovers Dream.