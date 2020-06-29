All apartments in Clearwater
705 MINNESOTA DRIVE

705 Minnesota Drive · No Longer Available
Location

705 Minnesota Drive, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
THIS 3 BEDROOM IS READY FOR MOVE IN. ALL NEW FLOORING AND PAINT. NEW KITCHEN CABINET AND COUNTER TOPS. EXTRA LARGE BACK YARD HOUSE BACKS UP TO THE PINELLAS COUNTY TRAIL. EXTRA SHOWER IN THE UTILITY ROOM. NO PETS OR SMOKING ALLOWED. OWNER WOULD CONSIDER A SEC 8 RENTAL APPLICANT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 MINNESOTA DRIVE have any available units?
705 MINNESOTA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 MINNESOTA DRIVE have?
Some of 705 MINNESOTA DRIVE's amenities include recently renovated, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 MINNESOTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
705 MINNESOTA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 MINNESOTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 705 MINNESOTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 705 MINNESOTA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 705 MINNESOTA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 705 MINNESOTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 MINNESOTA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 MINNESOTA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 705 MINNESOTA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 705 MINNESOTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 705 MINNESOTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 705 MINNESOTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 MINNESOTA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
