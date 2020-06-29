705 MINNESOTA DRIVE

THIS 3 BEDROOM IS READY FOR MOVE IN. ALL NEW FLOORING AND PAINT. NEW KITCHEN CABINET AND COUNTER TOPS. EXTRA LARGE BACK YARD HOUSE BACKS UP TO THE PINELLAS COUNTY TRAIL. EXTRA SHOWER IN THE UTILITY ROOM. NO PETS OR SMOKING ALLOWED. OWNER WOULD CONSIDER A SEC 8 RENTAL APPLICANT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
