All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 701 Brookside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
701 Brookside Drive
Last updated January 6 2020 at 9:47 PM

701 Brookside Drive

701 Brookside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

701 Brookside Drive, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Brookside Drive have any available units?
701 Brookside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 701 Brookside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
701 Brookside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Brookside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 Brookside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 701 Brookside Drive offer parking?
No, 701 Brookside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 701 Brookside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Brookside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Brookside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 701 Brookside Drive has a pool.
Does 701 Brookside Drive have accessible units?
No, 701 Brookside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Brookside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 Brookside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 701 Brookside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 Brookside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756
Chesapeake
2307 Cumberland Cir
Clearwater, FL 33763

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa