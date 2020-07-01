68 WINDWARD ISLAND

Amenities

This is a Fisherman and boaters paradise located on a deep water canal with western sunset views. The dock and boathouse with electric lift provides quick access to the Gulf of Mexico and St. Josephs Sound. The stunning gas heated pool is surrounded by luxury paver stone deck area. This is a spacious and updated 2,832 sq. ft. home with high ceilings, ceramic tile

floors throughout, crown moldings, modern bathrooms, marble vanities, new exterior sliding doors, quartz kitchen counters, and stainless appliances. Freshly painted in and out. The Master bedroom is 18'8 x 18'3 with crown molding and a 10'3" ceiling height. The open living area is spacious measuring 28'8"x18'4" with 10 'ceiling height ! New insulated flat roof installed. New ac ductwork installed.

Ideally located only one mile to world famous Clearwater Beach and many 1st class restaurants. One half mile to brand new Publix grocery store and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium . Available furnished!