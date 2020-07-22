673 Fairwood Forest Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fairwood Forest charming 3 bedrooms 2 bath town home. Nice and spacious town home with wood flooring on the 1st floor, kitchen is spacious with lots of cabinets with stainless steel appliances. Living room has sliders leading to a screen porch with a pond view. Separate dining area open layout. Master bedroom downstairs with walk in closet with sliders leading to a private patio, master bath has double sinks. Other bedrooms are good size all neutral colors throughout. Low maintenance this is simple living, walking distance to Cliff Stephens Park and Moccasin Lake Nature Park. Close to Clearwater Beach, airports, shopping and restaurants all major highways schools, bus lines. No cats allowed