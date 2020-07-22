All apartments in Clearwater
673 Fairwood Forest Dr

673 Fairwood Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

673 Fairwood Forest Drive, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fairwood Forest charming 3 bedrooms 2 bath town home. Nice and spacious town home with wood flooring on the 1st floor, kitchen is spacious with lots of cabinets with stainless steel appliances. Living room has sliders leading to a screen porch with a pond view. Separate dining area open layout. Master bedroom downstairs with walk in closet with sliders leading to a private patio, master bath has double sinks. Other bedrooms are good size all neutral colors throughout. Low maintenance this is simple living, walking distance to Cliff Stephens Park and Moccasin Lake Nature Park. Close to Clearwater Beach, airports, shopping and restaurants all major highways schools, bus lines. No cats allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 673 Fairwood Forest Dr have any available units?
673 Fairwood Forest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 673 Fairwood Forest Dr have?
Some of 673 Fairwood Forest Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 673 Fairwood Forest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
673 Fairwood Forest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 673 Fairwood Forest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 673 Fairwood Forest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 673 Fairwood Forest Dr offer parking?
No, 673 Fairwood Forest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 673 Fairwood Forest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 673 Fairwood Forest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 673 Fairwood Forest Dr have a pool?
No, 673 Fairwood Forest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 673 Fairwood Forest Dr have accessible units?
No, 673 Fairwood Forest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 673 Fairwood Forest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 673 Fairwood Forest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
