647 N Keene Rd, Unit A

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning internet access

Remodeled Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Apartment - This remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment is centrally located in Clearwater. Located directly adjacent to a golf course, one block from the sports complex, close to restaurants and shopping, easy drive to the beach or the Country Campbell Causeway. The unit is bright, clean and move-in ready! Apply today!



***Second Application- HOA Approval Needed- Processing Time 15-20 Days***



Terms:

-$1250.00/month (12-month lease)

-Security deposit starting $1250.00

-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18

-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by

employer

-Wireless Internet Ready

-Cable Ready

-Cooling System: Central Air

-Washer and Dryer Hookup

-1,115 Square Feet



-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (Under 75 pounds).

-Non-Aggressive breeds only

-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet



For additional information, please call the office 812-252-5112



(RLNE2705074)