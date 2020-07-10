All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

647 N Keene Rd, Unit A

647 N Keene Rd · No Longer Available
Location

647 N Keene Rd, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Remodeled Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Apartment - This remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment is centrally located in Clearwater. Located directly adjacent to a golf course, one block from the sports complex, close to restaurants and shopping, easy drive to the beach or the Country Campbell Causeway. The unit is bright, clean and move-in ready! Apply today!

***Second Application- HOA Approval Needed- Processing Time 15-20 Days***

Terms:
-$1250.00/month (12-month lease)
-Security deposit starting $1250.00
-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18
-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by
employer
-Wireless Internet Ready
-Cable Ready
-Cooling System: Central Air
-Washer and Dryer Hookup
-1,115 Square Feet

-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (Under 75 pounds).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet

For additional information, please call the office 812-252-5112

(RLNE2705074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A have any available units?
647 N Keene Rd, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A have?
Some of 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
647 N Keene Rd, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A offer parking?
No, 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A has a pool.
Does 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 647 N Keene Rd, Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
